The 1906 robbery of the Elwood bank and more historical covers from January 19

As Shaw Media continues to celebrate its 175th anniversary, we reflect on the local and global stories that defined our communities on January 19 across several decades. From the rugged early 1900s to the modern era, these archives reveal a shifting landscape of news, capturing everything from daring robberies and wartime reports to modern health policies.

1906: The Joliet Evening Herald

At the turn of the century, the news was dominated by local drama and rural community life. The front page features a bold report on the “Elwood Bank Is Robbed!”, detailing how nitroglycerine was used to blow a safe for over $1,200. Alongside this crime report, the paper highlights the “Farmers in Labor Union,” illustrating the early organization of agricultural workers in Illinois to control prices.

1920: The Dixon Evening Telegraph

By 1920, the paper served as a window into a world recovering from World War I and grappling with public health. A prominent headline warns that the “‘Flu’ Has Broken Out in City,” while international reports discuss the “Netherlands World Situation” and the aftermath of the war in Europe. Domestically, the paper tracked the dawn of Prohibition, noting that “Rhode Island is Allowed to Test Validity of Act.”

1940: The Streator Daily Times-Press

The onset of 1940 brought a mix of extreme weather and international conflict. The front page reports on a “City’s Frigid Wave,” with temperatures plummeting to record lows across the region. Simultaneously, the paper tracked the “Winter War” in Europe, reporting on the “Capture of Enemy Posts” in Finland. Locally, the community mourned as “Senator Borah Grows Weaker,” reflecting the deep interest in national political figures.

1988: The Northwest Herald

As we move into the late 20th century, the focus shifted toward emerging social and health issues. The lead story, “District 220 sets AIDS policy,” highlights the local educational system’s response to the epidemic. The front page also touches on environmental concerns with “Contaminated soil concerns mount” in Marengo, alongside local political intrigue involving the county treasurer in “Verdung keeps silent.”

2013: The Daily Chronicle

The most recent archive from 2013 showcases a modern layout and a focus on community safety and legislative milestones. The top headline, “Panel talks violence prevention,” covers a local forum in DeKalb, while the center feature, “Up in smoke,” looks back at five years of the “Smoke-Free Illinois” act. It highlights how local businesses adapted to the statewide smoking ban, a significant shift in public health policy.