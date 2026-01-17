“U.S., allies Storm Iraq” and other historical covers for January 17

As Shaw Media reflects on its long history of local journalism, we look back at four front pages from January 17 across the decades. These archives offer a glimpse into the diverse stories that shaped our communities – from the local ripples of global conflicts to the legal battles and infrastructure debates that defined life in northern Illinois.

1908: Joliet Evening Herald

The front page from early 1908 records turn-of-the-century life. The lead stories focused on high-stakes legal drama, including the “No Verdict Yet in Walsh Case” regarding a prominent Chicago banker. A large portrait of Edna Goodrich centers the page, detailing her testimony in a sensational murder trial. Locally, the paper reported on the struggles of the city’s infrastructure with the headline “‘Juice’ Fails; City Business Crippled,” describing a power failure that halted streetcars and silenced the presses of the Herald itself.

1991: The Daily Chronicle (DeKalb)

Fast forward to 1991, and the atmosphere is heavy with the start of the Gulf War. The massive headline “U.S., allies Storm Iraq” dominates the page, reporting on the “furious bid to drive Saddam Hussein’s armies from Kuwait.” The local impact is felt through stories of “Support voiced by local people” and DeKalb recruiters reporting “no major changes” in enlistment numbers despite the conflict. A poignant photo of a “Patriotic DeKalb snowman” built by local residents also appears.

1997: The Times-Press (Streator)

By the late 90s, the focus in Streator shifted toward immigration and local development. The lead story, “INS pledges more highway stops,” detailed a federal crackdown on illegal immigration along I-55. Below the fold, the paper covered the pragmatic side of town management with “Upgrading road to landfill,” an article explaining an agreement between Reading Township and a landfill owner to handle heavy truck traffic. The page also captured a shift in local entertainment with a feature on how larger bingo pots were impacting smaller local games.

2000: Northwest Herald

At the dawn of the new millennium, the Northwest Herald highlighted a mix of local property disputes and major business moves. The headline “Landowner stands in Indeck’s way” detailed a standoff over a proposed peaker plant in Holiday Hills. Meanwhile, the business brief noted a massive tech shift with “AOL to take on Microsoft.” Sports fans were treated to a dramatic photo of a ski jumper at the 95th annual Norge Ski Jump in Fox River Grove, a long-standing local tradition that remains a winter highlight today.