The 1935 Leonore Bank tragedy and more historical covers from January 16

As Shaw Media continues to celebrate its 175th anniversary, we delve into the archives of January 16. These four front pages from across the decades reveal a region shaped by resilience – from the lawlessness of the Prohibition era and the sacrifices of the Great War to the modern challenges of local growth and economic shifts.

1918: The Dixon Evening Telegraph

During the height of World War I, the January 16, 1918, edition was dominated by the domestic sacrifices of the war effort. A prominent proclamation from the City Council urged citizens to “Conserve Fuel to Save Famine” due to a critical coal shortage during a brutal winter. While international news reported an “Attempt Life of Bolsheviki Premier Today” regarding Lenin, local columns were filled with the community’s efforts to meet Red Cross quotas and manage the “money found in Whistler’s room.”

1935: The Streator Daily Times-Press

In one of the most dramatic front pages in the region’s history, the January 16, 1935, edition detailed a violent end to a crime spree. The headline “Bundy Leonore Banker, Sheriff Axline, of Wenona, Slain by Gang of Bandits” captured a deadly shootout that gripped three counties. The report followed the “Thrilling Tale of Leonore Gun Battle,” noting that one bandit committed suicide while the rest of the gang was captured, ending a terrifying period of local lawlessness.

1989: The Northwest Herald

By 1989, the focus shifted to local safety and environmental concerns. The lead headline, “More explosions rock area,” detailed the terrifying aftermath of natural gas leaks that leveled a home in Crystal Lake. The front page also highlighted a burgeoning awareness of environmental health, reporting that “State wants cities to ‘picture’ pollution” as officials began testing area wells for chemicals, marking a shift toward the modern era of industrial accountability.

2016: The Daily Chronicle

The January 16, 2016, edition reflects the complexities of the 21st century. The lead story, “Suspect sought in Genoa bank robbery,” showed how security and crime reporting had evolved into the digital age with the use of surveillance images. Meanwhile, the paper balanced national policy with local impact, discussing “Executive orders seek to reduce gun violence” and the economic anxiety of the time with the headline “Big drops for stocks are back.”