Quinn’s controversial increase and Reagan hits at big government: Historic covers for January 13

As Shaw Media reflects on its long-standing commitment to community journalism, we look back at five front pages from January 13. These archives offer a window into the past, ranging from the height of world conflict to the evolving political and social landscapes of the Tri-Cities, DeKalb, and Crystal Lake.

1945: The DeKalb Daily Chronicle

In the final months of World War II, the January 13, 1945, edition was dominated by global conflict. The banner headline, “New Red Offensive Flares on the East Front,” signaled the Soviet push toward Germany. Closer to home, the paper highlighted the human cost of the war with a profile of “Sgt. Pesuth,” who was missing in action, and an urgent plea that “Manpower is Need of Hour” for local war production.

1976: Dixon Evening Telegraph

By 1976, the news had shifted to the American political stage. The front page featured a visit from future president Ronald Reagan, noting that a “Friendly crowd cheers former Dixonite” as he “hits at big government.” Locally, the paper covered the resolution of a labor dispute with the headline “Saunders pay cut restored,” while also reporting on rising state costs and local college enrollment at Sauk Valley.

1983: Crystal Lake Morning Herald

Local governance and community concerns took center stage in 1983. The lead story, “Library issue now goes to city council,” followed a resolution to place a library expansion on the ballot. The edition also captured a moment of unexpected excitement when a small helicopter made an emergency landing at Central Elementary School, featured under the headline “Chopper landing surprises school.”

2009: The Times (La Salle County)

The January 13, 2009, edition reflected a community navigating economic uncertainty and local infrastructure issues. The lead headline, “Bracing Themselves,” detailed how local Catholic schools were preparing for a potential drop in enrollment due to the economy. Below the fold, the paper reported on a disruptive “Train derails in Earlville Monday,” which spilled carloads of coal and blocked city crossings.

2011: Kane County Chronicle

Rounding out our look back, the January 13, 2011, Chronicle focused on a major shift in Illinois policy. The headline “Quinn pledges to sign controversial increase” detailed the governor’s plan to raise the state income tax. The front page also balanced heavy political news with local pride, celebrating a Batavia high school basketball victory over St. Charles East in a “homey feeling” win.