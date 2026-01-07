A day that shook the nation and more history: January 7 newspaper covers through the years

As part of Shaw Media’s 175th anniversary celebration, we looked back at four January 7 front pages spanning more than a century, including the attack on the U.S. Capitol five years ago.

1909: The Joliet Daily News

The Jan. 7, 1909, Joliet Daily News front page presents a city deeply engaged in civic debate. Stories cover municipal power struggles, sanitation concerns, church fundraising efforts and early political positioning, while advertisements from banks and merchants anchor the local economy. The dense columns reflect a newspaper serving as Joliet’s primary civic forum.

1943: The DeKalb Daily Chronicle

The Jan. 7, 1943, Daily Chronicle is led by a stark banner headline: “DeKalb Financial Leader Is Taken Suddenly.” The death of E.P. Ellwood, a towering figure in DeKalb’s banking and business community, was treated as front-page news during a time of national crisis. Surrounding the headline is wall-to-wall World War II coverage — reports on fighting in Africa and near Rostov, congressional action “in the war,” and draft and labor issues at home. The layout captures a defining reality of the era: even as global events reshaped the world, local leadership and loss remained central to readers’ lives.

2016: Ledger-Sentinel

The Jan. 7, 2016, Ledger-Sentinel balances urgency with community life, leading with coverage of an Oswego police standoff while also highlighting downtown revitalization efforts and a New Year’s Day hike that drew residents outdoors.

January 6, 2021: A Day That Shook the Nation

The Northwest Herald front page from Jan. 6, 2021, focused on the violent mob that breached the U.S. Capitol and halted certification of the presidential election.

The page reflected the speed and seriousness of the moment, as a political rally escalated into a national crisis. Coverage tracked the unfolding chaos, the response from law enforcement, and the immediate questions raised about democracy and security.

For Northwest Herald readers, the story was deeply local. Reporting included reactions from Illinois leaders and area residents grappling with disbelief as events unfolded in Washington.