From snowstorms to civil rights: Jan. 6 front pages through the years

As part of Shaw Media’s 175th anniversary celebration, we looked back at five January 6 front pages spanning more than a century. Together, they reflect how local newspapers have documented civic life, shared challenges, and moments of social change close to home.

1908: Joliet Evening Herald

The January 6, 1908, Joliet Evening Herald captures Joliet at a time of rapid growth and civic debate. The front page was filled with reports on public improvements, court cases, and local governance, paired with detailed illustrations that anchored the paper visually.

1945: Streator Times-Press

The January 6, 1945, edition of the Streator Daily Times-Press leads with President Roosevelt’s urgent call for universal military training for American youth and the total mobilization of human resources for the war effort. Combat reports detail carrier raids on Formosa, a German drive threatening Strasbourg, and the loss of a U.S. destroyer. Domestically, the paper notes high anticipated casualty lists and a re-examination of deferred farm workers.

1962: Dixon Evening Telegraph

Winter took center stage in the January 6, 1962, Dixon Evening Telegraph. The banner headline, “Heavy Snow Clogging Area Highways,” detailed how a powerful storm disrupted travel and daily life across the Rock River Valley. Alongside the weather coverage were stories tied to national markets and Cold War tensions, showing how local readers were kept informed about both nearby hazards and global events.

2010: Daily Chronicle

The January 6, 2010, edition of the Daily Chronicle highlights Senator Dick Durbin’s visit to Sycamore to discuss healthcare reform, acknowledging the legislation’s imperfections while urging progress. Other top stories include President Obama’s assessment of intelligence failures following a botched Christmas Day terror plot and warnings regarding extreme cold posing risks to local plumbing. Additionally, the front page covers local sports victories and new online access to liquor license information.

2013: Northwest Herald

The January 6, 2013, Northwest Herald front page highlighted a moment of social change unfolding locally. A prominent story examined the shifting momentum toward gay marriage in Illinois, told through the perspective of a Woodstock couple waiting for the legal right to wed. The coverage placed a deeply personal story at the center of a broader statewide debate, reflecting how national and political issues were increasingly explored through local voices.