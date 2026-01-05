Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
175th Anniversary

Sworn in and making history: Shaw Media’s historical covers for January 5

The cover of the Woodstock Daily Sentinel for January 5, 1981

The cover of the Woodstock Daily Sentinel for January 5, 1981 (Newspapers.com)

By John Sahly

To mark Shaw Media’s ongoing celebration of local journalism, we looked back at five January 5 front pages from across the decades. Together, they read like a community time capsule — capturing everyday life, national currents, and the moments that mattered most to readers in northern Illinois.

1955: Dixon Evening Telegraph

Dixon Evening Telegraph cover January 5 1955 Dixon Evening Telegraph cover January 5 1955 Jan 5, 1955 Dixon Evening Telegraph (Dixon, Illinois) Newspapers.com

The January 5, 1955, edition of the Dixon Evening Telegraph captured a snapshot of mid-century civic life. Governor William Stratton’s legislative program dominated the headlines, with his eight-point outline addressing court reform, speed limits, and annual sessions. Locally, Dixon grappled with urban planning as Commissioner Lyle Ballard proposed one-way streets downtown, with an ordinance expected within two weeks.

The front page also revealed the community’s focus on safety, reporting “467 Accidents Here in 1954, 51 Injured” according to Dixon Police.

1980: The Daily Chronicle (DeKalb)

Daily Chronicle cover January 5, 1980 Daily Chronicle cover January 5, 1980 Jan 5, 1980 The Daily Chronicle (De Kalb, Illinois) Newspapers.com

By January 5, 1980, the front page of The Daily Chronicle reflected a more complex and interconnected world. The lead story, “U.S. fights back with cutbacks and threats,” detailed America’s response to Soviet grain embargo tensions, illustrating how international crises directly impacted Midwestern farming communities.

Locally, Mayor Judy King struck an optimistic tone with “City looks ahead to a good year in 1980,” discussing DeKalb’s development plans and the completion of a 16-year annexation program. The paper also highlighted progressive education initiatives with “DeKalb teachers explain how Johnny learns to read,” showcasing the community’s investment in innovative teaching methods.

1981: Daily Sentinel (Woodstock)

The January 5, 1981, Daily Sentinel reflected a community shaped by winter, crime and civic milestones. The lead story, “Hutchinson sworn in,” marked a historic moment as the county’s first woman judge for the 19th circuit, Susan Hutchinson, took office. Nearby headlines tracked local crime, icy road conditions, and even a chop-shop ring, underscoring how front pages balanced progress with the realities of daily life.

1995: The Times-Press (Streator)

Streator Times cover January 5, 1995 Streator Times cover January 5, 1995 Jan 5, 1995 The Times (Streator, Illinois) Newspapers.com

In 1995, The Times-Press opened the year with a mix of politics, pocketbook issues, and winter weather. The lead political story, “Weller: GOP agenda first,” highlighted the early days of a new Congress, while local coverage focused on a senior tax freeze and the effects of deep cold across the region. A large photo of a freshly frozen skating rink anchored the page, a reminder that for many readers, the weather outside mattered just as much as events in Washington.

2008: Northwest Herald (McHenry County)

Northwest Herald cover January 5, 2008 Northwest Herald cover January 5, 2008 Jan 5, 2008 Northwest Herald (Woodstock, Illinois) Newspapers.com

The January 5, 2008, Northwest Herald led with a powerful human-interest story under the headline, “To me, this is the greatest country.” The cover focused on new citizens taking the oath of citizenship, pairing national immigration themes with local faces and voices. Elsewhere on the page, readers found coverage of education funding, local sports, and winter recreation.

Shaw Media 175th AnniversaryWoodstockMcHenry County
John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the Managing editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.