Sworn in and making history: Shaw Media’s historical covers for January 5

To mark Shaw Media’s ongoing celebration of local journalism, we looked back at five January 5 front pages from across the decades. Together, they read like a community time capsule — capturing everyday life, national currents, and the moments that mattered most to readers in northern Illinois.

1955: Dixon Evening Telegraph

The January 5, 1955, edition of the Dixon Evening Telegraph captured a snapshot of mid-century civic life. Governor William Stratton’s legislative program dominated the headlines, with his eight-point outline addressing court reform, speed limits, and annual sessions. Locally, Dixon grappled with urban planning as Commissioner Lyle Ballard proposed one-way streets downtown, with an ordinance expected within two weeks.

The front page also revealed the community’s focus on safety, reporting “467 Accidents Here in 1954, 51 Injured” according to Dixon Police.

1980: The Daily Chronicle (DeKalb)

By January 5, 1980, the front page of The Daily Chronicle reflected a more complex and interconnected world. The lead story, “U.S. fights back with cutbacks and threats,” detailed America’s response to Soviet grain embargo tensions, illustrating how international crises directly impacted Midwestern farming communities.

Locally, Mayor Judy King struck an optimistic tone with “City looks ahead to a good year in 1980,” discussing DeKalb’s development plans and the completion of a 16-year annexation program. The paper also highlighted progressive education initiatives with “DeKalb teachers explain how Johnny learns to read,” showcasing the community’s investment in innovative teaching methods.

1981: Daily Sentinel (Woodstock)

The January 5, 1981, Daily Sentinel reflected a community shaped by winter, crime and civic milestones. The lead story, “Hutchinson sworn in,” marked a historic moment as the county’s first woman judge for the 19th circuit, Susan Hutchinson, took office. Nearby headlines tracked local crime, icy road conditions, and even a chop-shop ring, underscoring how front pages balanced progress with the realities of daily life.

1995: The Times-Press (Streator)

In 1995, The Times-Press opened the year with a mix of politics, pocketbook issues, and winter weather. The lead political story, “Weller: GOP agenda first,” highlighted the early days of a new Congress, while local coverage focused on a senior tax freeze and the effects of deep cold across the region. A large photo of a freshly frozen skating rink anchored the page, a reminder that for many readers, the weather outside mattered just as much as events in Washington.

2008: Northwest Herald (McHenry County)

The January 5, 2008, Northwest Herald led with a powerful human-interest story under the headline, “To me, this is the greatest country.” The cover focused on new citizens taking the oath of citizenship, pairing national immigration themes with local faces and voices. Elsewhere on the page, readers found coverage of education funding, local sports, and winter recreation.