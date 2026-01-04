Lee County Farmers and the “Great Institute”: 175 Years of January 4 History

To celebrate our 175th anniversary, we are looking back at five front pages from Jan. 4. These archives show how Shaw Media has balanced the weight of global shifts with the essential news of our local communities.

1921: Global Peace and Local Farming (Dixon)

The Dixon Evening Telegraph on January 4, 1921, captured a world seeking stability after the Great War. The lead headline, “Important Step is Made by Arms Conference,” detailed international efforts to limit naval power. Locally, the focus was on the earth; Lee County Farmers gathered for a “Great Institute” to discuss agricultural progress and Holstein testing.

1935: Roosevelt’s New Deal (DeKalb)

In 1935, The Daily Chronicle documented a turning point for the nation. The headline “Roosevelt Charts the Course of the New Deal” reported on the President’s address to Congress regarding social security and national recovery. Even amidst these massive shifts, the paper remained the record for the community, reporting on the latest DeKalb City Council sessions.

1962: A “Banner Year” for Crystal Lake

Optimism was the theme of the January 4, 1962, Crystal Lake Herald. The paper declared “1962 Will Be a Banner Year for Growth” for local businesses and celebrated a record-breaking year for building permits. It also welcomed the first baby of the year, a tradition that continues to connect the community today.

1988: New Power and New Arrivals (McHenry County)

On January 4, 1988, the Northwest Herald introduced Nicholas Kelsey Berres, the first baby born in the area for the new year. Alongside this celebration, the paper reported on a major shift in local governance: “Townships gain new power” to regulate growth, highlighting the evolving landscape of McHenry County.

2011: Reflecting on Service (Kane County)

In 2011, the Kane County Chronicle took a deeper look at local leadership. The front page featured “Looking back with Bill Foster,” an in-depth profile of the Congressman as he reflected on his time in office and the future of the 14th District.