Fulton Millers to host conservationists on June 17 at Windmill Cultural Center

Dave Harrison and Dean Huisingh will speak about the new conservation center in the area at a June 17 program in Fulton. (Photo provided by Jude Holesinger)

FULTON — Volunteer millers at de Immigrant windmill in Fulton will host a conservationist duo at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 17, at the Windmill Cultural Center at 111 10th Ave.

Dave Harrison and Dean Huisingh have joined forces to create a new conservation center in the area.

Harrison has taught agriculture at the high school level and worked as a resource conservationist in Whiteside County.

He is owner and manager of Harrison Resource Management LLC and host of the “Conservation Show” on KROS and WQUD radio.

Huisingh is a lifelong resident of Whiteside County with a degree in agronomy and botany. Although most of his career has been in computer science, his passion is conservation and restoration of Illinois’ prairies, woodlands and habitats.

His main focus is on endangered, threatened, rare and uncommon native Illinois plants. He also works to reduce and eliminate invasive species.

The goal of the new center is to educate local residents to appreciate the importance of restoration and conservation of wildlife and the environmental health of the planet.

The public is invited to learn how they can play a role in this important task. The program begins at 6 p.m. with light refreshments after the presentation.

The event is free and open to the public. The facility is accessible to people with disabilities.

For more information, call 563-249-6115.