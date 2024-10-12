Morrison Garden Club marks 75 years with Oct. 5 celebration

Pictured (front row from left) are Nancy Dykstra, Judy Deter and Cheryl Onken; (second row from left) Secretary Jan Mayes, President Sharon Moore, Treasurer Mary Latwesen and Vice President Beck Brady; and (back row from left) Susan Horn, Isako Wesinger, Helen Null, Jacky Gorzny, Nancy Stevens, Charla Olson, Jan Kelly, Vern Latwesen and Vicki Wiebenga. Not present when the photo was taken were Amy Shoemaker, Cindy Brackmeyer, Kelly West, Lara Adolph, Kenneth Lange, Marcia Haag, Tina Schrader and Tom Nedbal. (Photo provided by Stephanie Varva)

MORRISON – For three-quarters of a century, Morrison’s residents and visitors have benefited from the artistry, hard work and joyful dedication of Morrison Garden Club members.

For the past 75 years, treasured volunteers have distributed their talents throughout the community, planting trees in French Creek Park and the Bark Park and leading plantings at the Grove Hill Cemetery fountain. They also provided comprehensive landscaping for the new Morrison Community Hospital entrance and seasonal decorating of large, clay pots along Main Street, in addition to clever Christmas displays at the corner of U.S. Route 30 and Illinois Route 78.

On Saturday, Oct. 5, members celebrated at Dunlap Lodge 321 A.F. & A.M., 227 E. Main St., with celebratory T-shirts.