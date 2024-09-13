Program about murders in Fulton’s history to be presented Sept. 22

FULTON – The Fulton Historical Society’s first fall program, ”Murders in Fulton’s History,” will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22.

Continuing a series of local research projects that have included histories of gas stations, taverns and bars, physicians and steamboats, this topic is on human behaviors.

Barbara Mask and Harvey Geerts, members of the Fulton Historical Society, will share a PowerPoint presentation during the program.

The topic of murders was prompted by a national detective magazine published in 1942, when it was donated to the Fulton (Martin House) Museum several years ago.

In that issue, a specific murder that occurred in Fulton was featured, along with a couple of other murders in the U.S. Although the crime was heinous, the reason it was selected for the detective magazine was because the topic focused on how the crime was solved.

“The murder of Warren Paul Snyder, 5, had a profound impact on the family at the time, on later generations of relatives and on the entire Fulton community,” Mask said. “Unfortunately, Warren was not the first murder in Fulton, nor was his the last. Family members have given consent for any murder discussed at this program.”

The Fulton (Martin House) Museum is located at 707 10th Ave., Fulton. The north door entrance is easily accessible. Refreshments will be served.