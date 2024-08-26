Morrison American Legion to host flag retirement ceremony Sunday, Sept. 29

Nearly 600 flags were retired in 2022 during a retirement ceremony in Morrison. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com)

MORRISON — The Morrison American Legion will conduct its annual retirement flag ceremony at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29.

“On the last Sunday of September of every year, we conduct our flag retirement ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park,” Legion officials said in a news release. “Flags that have been deposited in our flag drop box throughout the year are burned pursuant to U.S. Flag Code and Resolution 440 of the 19th National Legion Convention. Our ceremony is very impressive and fitting for U.S. flags that have performed their duty and are no longer serviceable.”

Last year, 508 flags were retired.

Retired flags of any type – POW/MIA, Illinois, etc. – will be burned in a respectful manner. Flags will be accepted on the day of the event as long as officials can receive them in time so as not to disrupt the ceremony.

The public is invited to attend this short ceremony. Lawn chairs are encouraged for anyone attending the event, which will be held just west of Veterans Memorial Park in Grove Hill Cemetery. If using a GPS device, enter 520 N. Genesee St., Morrison, and the ceremony will be north of that site.

New 3-foot-by-5-foot U.S. flags will be available to buy for $25.

For more information, call American Legion Post 328 at 815-310-0333.

The Post is located at 306 E. Main St. in Morrison.