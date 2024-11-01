Drag-racing legend Arnie ‘The Farmer’ Beswick to be honored Nov. 9 at community event

Legendary racer Arnie “The Farmer” Beswick will be honored at a community event set for Nov. 9 at Morrison's Ebenezer Reformed Church. The event is open to the public. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com)

MORRISON – The Morrison Historical Society invites the community to honor hometown drag-racing legend Arnie Beswick on Nov. 9.

The celebration will begin at 1:30 p.m. at Ebenezer Reformed Church, 309 E. Park St., Morrison.

Those who own fan gear are encouraged to wear it.

There will be a program that will be followed by refreshments.

Items will be available to buy including the biography “Arnie ‘The Farmer’ Beswick” by Dean Fait.

Beswick memorabilia will be set up to view and if the weather permits, one or two of Beswick’s dragsters will be on-site.

To get to the church, take U.S. 30 into Morrison, turn south onto Genesee Street, proceed to East South Street and turn left. Proceed two blocks to the parking lot behind Ebenezer Reformed Church. Church entry is convenient via automatic doors and an elevator to the upper floor.