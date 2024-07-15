Fulton police chief warns of staffing decline, need to fill open positions

FULTON – The Fulton City Council and Police Chief Nick Neblung recognized Adam Wherry, community service officer, for 21 years of dedicated service during the Fulton City Council meeting July 8.

Wherry is transitioning to the role of community service officer. The council passed a motion to approve the School Resource Officer program, which will run for three years under a contract signed by the River Bend Board of Education and the city of Fulton.

Fulton city officials and the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police Labor Council Lodge 766 have agreed to a one-time exception to allow Neblung to work specific hours that are regularly worked by members covered by the collective bargaining agreement. Though the motion was approved, Neblung urged the council to address the station’s staffing crisis by possibly opening up discussions with the union.

The council discussed possibilities to address the 120 uncovered shifts within the department leading up to Jan. 11, 2025. Currently, there are three officer positions that are not being staffed and the council discussed the logistics of outsourcing patrols to the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office until those positions are filled.

In other business, Gurlabh Singh of Eagle River Liquor is proposing an expansion to the Eagle River Liquor store that would cost between $200,000 and $250,000 in renovations and enhancements. Singh plans to make room for a larger gathering area by adding a bar. Signh said people always are looking to drink their bourbon in small shots, but with the store’s liquor license, they’re not allowed to pour the expensive bourbon and can only sell bottles. By creating a bar attached to the store, Signh hopes to engage the community on a deeper social level.

In related liquor news, an ordinance amending the number of licenses issued under Chapter 111 titled Alcoholic Beverages was approved during the meeting. Fulton has 16 licenses. Discussion of adding a 17th license was tabled pending building improvements by Singh.

Construction at Fulton City Hall is almost finished. The furnishings have come in and the estimated total comes to somewhere between $220,000 and $230,000. With this progress, the City Council may return to City Hall as soon as July 22 or the first August City Council meeting.

In terms of city funding, the council passed a motion to approve the start of the grant process in collaboration with Simple Grants. The council signed letters of support for rebuilding the downtown and plans to distribute letters of support for businesses to sign. The grant in question comes to $2 million. The city’s previous grant request for the money was declined. However, this year, Simple Grants has worked closely with Fulton and hopes to help the city land the grant funds.

In terms of ordinances, the council approved the estimate of cost and resolution for the street work in the downtown. The council approved the recommendation from the zoning board of appeals to grant permission to erect a privacy fence on a corner lot.

The council also discussed the Dynegy sample letter that will be sent out to Fulton residents. A copy of the explanation will be in the next city council newsletter. Morrison, Sterling, Prophetstown and Erie also have signed up with the electric service provider.

In personnel business, Mayor Wendy Ottens appointed Aley Hamling as deputy clerk.

At Heritage Canyon, carpenters have been repairing the church’s floors. They were expected to finish within the week.