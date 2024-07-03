Morrison selects company for electric aggregation program

MORRISON – Morrison city officials have selected MC Squared Energy Services LLC (mc²) to serve eligible residents and small-business customers with electric supply services.

The selection was made after a public formal bidding process through the Rock River Energy Services Co. and will be for a 24-month term beginning with the September ComEd meter read cycle. Participating residents and small businesses will receive a fixed electricity supply price of 7.65 cents/kWh.

During the week of July 9, notification letters will be sent to eligible residents and small-business customers regarding information on the program and their options. All necessary information will be contained in those notification letters.

For information, call Rock River Energy Services Co. at 815-751-4607.