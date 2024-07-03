July 03, 2024
Whiteside News Sentinel
Morrison selects company for electric aggregation program

By Shaw Local News Network
City of Morrison welcome sign

City of Morrison welcome sign (Charlene Bielema)

MORRISON – Morrison city officials have selected MC Squared Energy Services LLC (mc²) to serve eligible residents and small-business customers with electric supply services.

The selection was made after a public formal bidding process through the Rock River Energy Services Co. and will be for a 24-month term beginning with the September ComEd meter read cycle. Participating residents and small businesses will receive a fixed electricity supply price of 7.65 cents/kWh.

During the week of July 9, notification letters will be sent to eligible residents and small-business customers regarding information on the program and their options. All necessary information will be contained in those notification letters.

For information, call Rock River Energy Services Co. at 815-751-4607.

MorrisonGovernment
Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois