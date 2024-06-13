Fulton continues construction projects at park, city hall

FULTON — Fulton City Masonic Lodge 189 presented a $300 check to the city Monday, June 10, to be put toward the renovation of School Park on 10th Avenue.

Lodge members thanked the Fulton City Council at its meeting Monday night for the renovations that have been underway for the past several weeks. This donation comes on the heels of the reopening of the park to the public.

The official grand opening of 10th Avenue park is set for September, with construction anticipated to wrap up in August. As of now, the city still plans on removing and refurbishing the basketball court, pouring some new sidewalks, marking an accessible parking spot near the pavilion, and discussing where to put a water fountain. The council has also discussed the possibility of renaming the park and is looking to open the conversation up to the general public.

Construction and renovation projects have been the focus of many recent City Council discussions. Construction on city hall has been progressing, with painting and electrical work expected to be finished within the week. Carpeting should arrive within the next week, and audio and visual equipment installation is about a month out. Because of this progress, the council tentatively estimates that the next City Council meeting can take place in the town hall as soon as July.

In other business Monday night, the City Council approved a motion to adopt the International Property Maintenance Code, effective Jan. 1, 2025. The city ordinance will be in place in July, but tickets won’t be issued until Jan. 1, 2025.

As a note to the public, the council wanted to remind citizens that any person who solicits within the city is required to apply for a solicitor’s permit. Residents can call the city to ask about any solicitors, and should the group receive a complaint, the city is willing to ask them to leave.