Starved Rock Lodge’s Whiskey Dinner returns May 1

Starved Rock Lodge teams up with Mississippi River Distilling for a special evening of chef-curated cuisine and inspired whiskey pairings. Photo provided by Starved Rock Lodge (Starved Rock Lodge)

Starved Rock Lodge, home to one of the region’s top dining destinations, teams up with popular Midwestern spirits purveyor Mississippi River Distilling for a special evening of chef-curated cuisine and inspired whiskey pairings.

The fine dining experience will take place in the beautiful, wood-lined Starved Rock Lodge restaurant from 6 to 8 p.m. May 1. The dinner and whiskey-tasting event will showcase delicacies by Starved Rock Lodge’s executive chef Charlie Klinefelter, who will explain the meals and how he developed these nuanced pairings. The four-course meal will feature an appetizer, salad, entree and dessert, all built around the flavor profiles of some of Mississippi River Distilling’s legendary Cody Road Whiskey line.

Chef Klinefelter, along with guest speaker Guest Speaker Cody Mathis – of Cody Road fame, will open the evening by sharing details of how they developed the menu, why they paired each course with a particular drink and how the meals were infused with some of their favorite varieties of whiskey.

Here’s a look at Chef Klinefelter’s menu:

Welcome Drink – Cody Road Peach Whiskey Lemonade

First Course – Chicken pot pie soup, infused with Cody Road Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Salad Course – Arugula, burrata and heirloom tomatoes with Cody Road Single Barrel Rye Whiskey vinaigrette

Main Course – Airline chicken breast with Cody Road American Malt Whiskey Beurre Blanc, paired with brown sugar and Cody Road Peach Whiskey-glazed pork tenderloin, served with garlic mashed potatoes and sautéed swiss chard

Dessert Course – Cody Road Iowish Salted Carmel Tiramisu

Based in LeClaire, Iowa, the Mississippi River Distilling Company (beloved for their signature Cody Road brand) was founded in 2010 by brothers Ryan and Garrett Burchett. They produce premium spirits, including bourbon, rye, and vodka, utilizing local grain from the Mississippi River Valley with a focus on sustainable, small-batch, and hand-crafted techniques.

Starved Rock Lodge and Conference Center is one of Illinois’ foremost lodging destinations for those looking to enjoy hiking, outdoor adventure, history and delectable dining. Within the lodge, you’ll find historic ambiance in the Lodge Restaurant, where the atmosphere is friendly and casual. Relax and unwind in the indoor pool, hot tub and sauna, or stop by the Back Door Lounge to fuel up before a hike or cool off with a locally brewed craft beer. Choose a hotel room in the lodge or one of the log cabins in the woods. Either way, you’ll wake up refreshed by the natural beauty of the surroundings. Make a mini-vacation out of your whiskey dinner and book a reservation at this unique getaway.

Tickets cost $95 a person. Guests must be at least 21 to attend. Reservations are required. Call 815-220-7386 or book online at StarvedRockLodge.com. Online bookings are subject to additional fees and taxes.

For more information on upcoming events, be sure to follow Starved Rock Lodge & Conference Center and Barrel Society on Facebook and Instagram.