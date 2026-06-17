Classic Wheels Spotlight: 1913 Locomobile Model M48

The Locomobile Company of America was founded in 1899 after publisher John Walker, owner of Cosmopolitan Magazine, purchased the rights to a steam-powered automobile developed by Francis and Freelan Stanley. The company later transitioned to gasoline-powered vehicles in 1904 and became known for building some of the finest luxury automobiles of the era before closing its doors in 1928.

Among its most prestigious models was the 1913 Locomobile Model M48. Only about 1,000 Locomobiles were produced that year, and it is believed that just six to 12 examples survive today.

Photos by Rudy Host, Jr. - 1913 Locomobile Model M48 Front (Rudy Host, Jr.)

Frankfort, Illinois, resident Dennis Heywood has owned his rare Model M48 for about five years, though he had known the car much longer. More than 30 years ago, while touring with The Horseless Carriage Club of America in his brass-era Ford Model T, Dennis became acquainted with the Ohlendorf family of Beecher, Illinois, longtime owners of the Locomobile and operators of a respected restoration business.

After sitting unused for roughly 25 years, the car was offered to Dennis by Tim Ohlendorf, who had taken over the family business. Dennis eagerly accepted the opportunity to become its next caretaker.

Photos by Rudy Host, Jr. - 1913 Locomobile Model M48 Grill (Rudy Host, Jr.)

Returning the Locomobile to roadworthy condition was no small task. Nearly everything on the vehicle is original, including its leather interior, which required extensive conditioning and preservation. Numerous mechanical components had to be disassembled, cleaned and reassembled, while countless hours were spent polishing the car’s extensive brass trim. The restoration took approximately a year to complete.

The Locomobile retains its original light-gray-over-dark-gray paint scheme. Fortunately, the finish remained in good condition and only required careful sanding and polishing to restore its shine.

Photos by Rudy Host, Jr. - 1913 Locomobile Model M48 Dashboard (Rudy Host, Jr.)

Power comes from a remarkable 525-cubic-inch T-head inline six-cylinder engine featuring a solid bronze crankcase and cast-iron cylinders. Rated at 48 horsepower, the long-stroke, low-compression engine delivers impressive torque. Twin distributors provide a stronger spark and improved efficiency. The engine is paired with a four-speed manual transmission and rides on 37-inch BF Goodrich Silvertown bias-ply tires mounted on wooden-spoke wheels.

The 1913 model year represented a major technological transition for Locomobile. It was the first year to offer electric lighting, an electric starter, a generator, and storage batteries. The original carriage lamps could still burn oil if desired. The only significant modification made to this vehicle was the installation of hydraulic rear brakes by the Ohlendorf family, improving both braking performance and safety.

Photos by Rudy Host, Jr. - 1913 Locomobile Model M48 Front Interior (Rudy Host, Jr.)

The massive touring car rides on semi-elliptical front springs and fully elliptical rear springs designed to support its nearly 6,000-pound weight. Its wheelbase stretches an impressive 137.5 inches.

Considered one of the most expensive automobiles of its time, the open-top Locomobile was originally sold in Boston before eventually making its way to Illinois. Dennis believes he is only the third or fourth owner in the car’s 113-year history.

Photos by Rudy Host, Jr. - 1913 Locomobile Model M48 Interior (Rudy Host, Jr.)

Today, Dennis enjoys sharing the Locomobile with others at local cruise nights and car shows. He occasionally takes his wife out for breakfast in the historic touring car, delighting onlookers wherever it appears. If you spot this rolling piece of automotive history at a local event, stop by and say hello—Dennis is always happy to share the story of one of the rarest automobiles on the road.

Photos by Rudy Host, Jr. - 1913 Locomobile Model M48 Engine (Rudy Host, Jr.)

If you have a car you would like to see featured in Classic Wheels, contact Rudy Host, Jr. at Classic.Wheels.Rudy@gmail.com.