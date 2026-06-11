Classic Wheels Spotlight: 1965 Kaiser Jeep

For Rich Mix, Jr., service to his country wasn’t just a personal decision, it was a family legacy rooted in gratitude. Rich is a first-generation American, the son of German immigrants whose journey to the United States was shaped by war.

During World War II, Rich’s father served in the German army. In one brutal engagement, his unit was overrun by Allied forces, and he was left severely wounded on the battlefield. It was an American soldier who found him, barely alive, and carried him to safety. After months of treatment and recovery under American care, he was given something even more life-changing: a second chance.

That experience never left him.

Photos by Rudy Host, Jr. - 1965 Kaiser Jeep Side (Rudy Host, Jr.)

After recovering, Rich’s father immigrated to the United States, became a citizen, and built a life centered on appreciation for the country that had saved him. He raised his children with a deep sense of gratitude and responsibility. For him, giving back wasn’t optional, it was essential.

So, when Rich graduated from high school, his path was already clear. At his father’s urging, he enlisted in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War era, determined to repay what his family had been given. He would go on to serve for 20 years.

Before his military career fully took shape, Rich’s story took a personal turn. He met his future wife, Joanne, while attending high school in Chicago. Like many young couples, life pulled them in different directions after graduation. But fate had other plans. Years later, Rich learned through a friend that Joanne had also joined the Air Force. Stationed not far apart, he began making regular trips to see her on weekends.

Photos by Rudy Host, Jr. - 1965 Kaiser Jeep Interior (Rudy Host, Jr.)

Those visits turned into something lasting. The two rekindled their connection, married, and eventually built a family together..

After retiring from the Air Force, Rich wasn’t finished contributing. He went on to work for the Postal Service, dedicating another 24 years to public service. But as retirement approached once again, his family had a different kind of mission in mind for him.

They knew he needed something to keep his hands and mind busy. That’s when his son found it: a 1967 Kaiser M38A1 CDN2 Army Jeep listed for sale in northwest New York.

Photos by Rudy Host, Jr. - 1965 Kaiser Jeep Dashboard (Rudy Host, Jr.)

The Barn Find That Started It All

The Jeep had a story of its own. Originally built for military use, this particular model had been part of a batch of 800 units purchased by the Canadian military in 1967. Designed for rugged terrain and harsh winters, the Canadian versions featured several upgrades over their U.S. counterparts, including a heavier-duty suspension, enhanced heating system, turn signals, and even seatbelts adapted from military transport aircraft.

After its military service, the Jeep was sold to a farmer in 1986, who used it sparingly before eventually parking it in a barn—where it sat, largely forgotten, for years. When Rich and his son tracked it down in 2005, it was the definition of a “barn find.” Worn, weathered, and far from road-ready—but importantly, complete.

Photos by Rudy Host, Jr. - 1965 Kaiser Jeep Engine (Rudy Host, Jr.)

A Ground-Up Restoration

What followed was a meticulous, year-and-a-half-long restoration project that became both a technical challenge and a labor of love.

The Jeep was stripped down to bare metal, every panel, every surface carefully taken apart and evaluated. Years of wear, rust, and neglect were addressed piece by piece. The goal wasn’t just to make it run, it was to return it to exact factory condition.

And Rich meant exact.

Photos by Rudy Host, Jr. - 1965 Kaiser Jeep Trailer (Rudy Host, Jr.)

The body was refinished using the correct military paint: U.S. Olive Drab semi-gloss, paint code 24087. Even subtle details were honored. The engine compartment and undercarriage were painted in a slightly lighter shade of olive drab, matching the specifications used during the Korean War era—an often-overlooked but historically accurate touch.

Mechanically, the Jeep was restored to its original configuration. At its heart is a GM 134 cubic-inch (2.2L) four-cylinder engine, paired with a Borg-Warner T-90 three-speed manual transmission. Dana differentials handle power front and rear, maintaining the vehicle’s authentic drivetrain setup. The electrical system, true to its military roots, operates on 24 volts.

Photos by Rudy Host, Jr. - 1965 Kaiser Jeep Rear (Rudy Host, Jr.)

Attention was also given to the unique Canadian modifications. The Jeep retains its reinforced suspension system, designed to handle rough terrain and extreme conditions. One particularly interesting feature is its triple-belt drive system, a cold-weather adaptation implemented because standard double belts were prone to snapping in freezing temperatures.

Even the seatbelts tell a story. Sourced from military aircraft and retrofitted for use in the Jeep, they were not only functional but historically significant, costing thousands of dollars each when originally implemented.

Photos by Rudy Host, Jr. - 1965 Kaiser Jeep with Trailer (Rudy Host, Jr.)

More Than a Vehicle

When the restoration was complete, Rich didn’t just have a Jeep, he had a rolling piece of history.

Every bolt, every coat of paint, every mechanical component reflects a commitment to authenticity and respect for the vehicle’s origins. But more than that, it represents something deeply personal: a continuation of a family story shaped by service, sacrifice, and gratitude.

From a battlefield rescue decades ago to a fully restored military vehicle in his garage, Rich Mix, Jr.’s journey comes full circle, honoring both the country that gave his family a future and the legacy he proudly carried forward.

If you have a car you would like to see featured in Classic Wheels, contact Rudy Host, Jr. at Classic.Wheels.Rudy@gmail.com.