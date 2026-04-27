Lexus NX 350h F SPORT is pure luxury with hybrid-sport efficiency

The 2026 Lexus NX 350h F Sport arrives as a compelling choice in the compact luxury SUV segment, blending Lexus’ trademark refinement with impressive hybrid efficiency and a welcome layer of sharper chassis tuning.

For buyers who want elevated fuel efficiency without giving up premium styling or a more athletic look, the F Sport trim gives the NX a distinct personality while preserving the smooth, polished driving characteristics expected of Lexus.

Let’s dive into the F Sport Handling package, which does an excellent job enhancing the NX’s visual appeal. I love the athletic stance of the 20-inch alloy wheels, which are among the most striking elements, giving the SUV a planted, upscale stance that complements its sculpted bodywork.

F Sport-specific trim details sharpen the design without becoming flashy, while the spindle-inspired front fascia, crisp LED lighting, and strong shoulder lines help the NX stand out in what is clearly a crowded luxury crossover field.

Inside, the F Sport identity continues with tasteful upgrades that make the cabin feel more driver-focused. Sport seats with enhanced bolstering, contrast stitching, aluminum-style trim, and a very cool F Sport steering wheel lend a more tailored feel to the cockpit. Soft-touch surfaces cover nearly every major contact point, the controls operate with satisfying precision, and the overall layout feels thoughtfully arranged.

I think the luxury-level interior appointments are especially noticeable as they are redeemable in everyday use. The front seats are supportive and exceptionally comfortable for long drives, while the optional power-folding heated rear seats add a premium touch that rear passengers will appreciate. Rear-seat legroom is generous for the class, and the reclining seatbacks make longer highway trips comfortable.

This is Lexus, so technology features are a highlight. The panoramic view monitor is genuinely helpful in tight parking situations, giving a clear, confidence-inspiring overhead perspective. The wireless phone charger is conveniently placed and easy to use, while smartphone integration feels seamless. Also worth mentioning is the power rear door with kick sensing, one of the F Sport Handling highlights that proves especially useful when loading groceries, luggage or golf clubs.

Power comes from a 2.5-liter four-cylinder hybrid powertrain producing a combined 240 horsepower, paired with a continuously variable transmission and all-wheel drive. The setup prioritizes smoothness and efficiency over outright speed, and that suits the NX’s personality well. Around town, the hybrid system delivers immediate low-speed response and quiet transitions between gas and electric power. Highway passing performance is confident.

The CVT is tuned well for daily driving, keeping the power delivery linear and refined. Still, like many CVTs, it can introduce a rubber-band sensation during hard acceleration. That characteristic slightly dulls the sporty aspirations suggested by the F Sport badge and stands as one of the more noticeable compromises in the driving experience.

Fuel efficiency remains one of this Lexus’ strongest advantages. Ratings of 41 mpg city, 37 highway, and 39 combined are excellent for an all-wheel-drive luxury SUV with this level of comfort and equipment. Those numbers make the NX particularly appealing for commuters or families looking to reduce fuel costs without stepping into a fully electric vehicle.

Where the F Sport makes its biggest impact is in chassis tuning. The suspension feels tighter and more composed than standard NX trims, helping reduce body roll through corners and giving the vehicle a more planted, secure feel on winding roads.

I found the steering response to be slightly firmer, adding a welcome sense of control. The 20-inch wheels contribute to the crossover’s confident stance, though they can transmit a bit more road texture over broken pavement. That said, the NX 350h still leans more toward comfort than performance.

Drivers expecting the F Sport badge to transform the NX into a truly sporty luxury crossover may find it a bit restrained. The suspension upgrades sharpen the handling, but acceleration remains less than thrilling.

Safety and security features are another major strength. Lexus equips the NX 350h F Sport with a comprehensive suite of driver-assistance technologies, including adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert with steering assist, lane tracing assist, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection. I found these systems to work smoothly in the background.

To keep the review balanced, there are a few drawbacks worth noting. The as-tested price of $61,655 places the NX within reach of some rivals that offer stronger acceleration or a more engaging driving character. Cargo capacity is also competitive rather than class-leading, which may matter for buyers prioritizing maximum practicality.

With a base price of $54,200 and a well-equipped tester reaching $61,655, this NX 350h lands squarely in premium territory. More than $4,800 in options, including power-folding heated rear seats, a panoramic view monitor, wireless phone charging, premium paint, illuminated door sills, and destination, push the price upward, but most of the added features contribute meaningfully to the ownership experience.

Overall, the 2026 Lexus NX 350h F Sport succeeds by delivering exactly what many luxury compact SUV buyers want: standout efficiency, excellent craftsmanship, premium comfort, and tasteful athletic styling. It may not be the most exciting option in the segment, but its balance of refinement, economy, safety and everyday usability makes it an easy vehicle to recommend for drivers who value substance over flash.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations and vehicle performance.