Armada delivers full-size confidence, premium ambition

The 2026 Nissan Armada Platinum Reserve has a clear mission: deliver full-size SUV capability wrapped in a refined, modern package. With updated power, elevated interior appointments, and a stronger emphasis on technology, Nissan’s flagship SUV aims to compete more directly with established players in the segment.

I recently spent a week behind the wheel, and it’s evident the Armada makes meaningful strides –though not without a few lingering drawbacks typical of large body-on-frame SUVs.

From a design standpoint, the Armada strikes a confident and upscale presence. Its broad stance and upright proportions are unmistakably traditional, but Nissan has added enough contemporary detail to keep it feeling current.

I especially like the bold front fascia, anchored by a huge grille and clean LED lighting signatures. No doubt the top-end Platinum Reserve trim stands out with its 22-inch machined and painted alloy wheels, which fill the wheel arches nicely and contribute to a more premium road presence.

Roof rails add functionality to the exterior aesthetic, while body-color running boards integrate seamlessly into the overall look rather than appearing as an afterthought. The available two-tone super premium paint ($1,750) on this tester adds a level of visual sophistication, though it’s a pricey upgrade.

Under the hood, the Armada benefits from a significant update. Replacing the outgoing V8 is a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6, producing an impressive 425 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. This new powerplant feels well-suited to the Armada’s size, delivering strong low-end pull and confident passing power. Whether merging onto highways or towing, the engine provides a reassuring sense of capability.

The engine is paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission that generally shifts smoothly and keeps the powerband accessible. In everyday driving, it operates unobtrusively, though under heavy acceleration, it can occasionally feel slightly hesitant to downshift. The inclusion of hill start assist and hill descent control enhances confidence in varied terrain, especially when paired with the intelligent 4-wheel drive system. This system automatically adapts to changing conditions, making the Armada feel composed in rain, snow or light off-road situations.

Fuel economy is a predictable weak point. Rated at 16 mpg in the city, 19 mpg on the highway, and 17 mpg combined, the Armada is not designed with efficiency as a priority. While these figures are typical for the segment, they may still give some buyers pause – especially as competitors begin to introduce hybrid alternatives.

Inside, the Platinum Reserve trim elevates the Armada into genuinely premium territory. Materials throughout the cabin feel upscale, with soft-touch surfaces, detailed stitching, and tasteful trim accents. The seating is both comfortable and supportive, making long drives more enjoyable for both front and rear passengers.

The addition of headliner illumination ($625) subtly enhances the cabin ambience at night, giving it a more refined, high-tech feel. Technology integration is another strong point. The infotainment system is intuitive, with a clear interface and responsive inputs.

I appreciated the connectivity features that are robust, and the overall layout avoids the overly complicated menus that sometimes plague modern vehicles. That said, some users may find the system lacks the visual polish or cutting-edge graphics seen in other equally pricey rivals.

Passenger space is generous, as expected in a full-size SUV. The Armada comfortably accommodates three rows of adults, though the third row is best suited for shorter trips. Cargo space is ample, and the vehicle’s boxy shape helps maximize usability. Drivers may find themselves relying heavily on the available camera systems and sensors.

Safety and driver assistance features are a highlight, particularly with the addition of the ProPILOT Assist 2.1 Package ($2,900). This system enhances highway driving with hands-on driver assistance that can help reduce fatigue during longer journeys. When I engaged the system, it worked well in most conditions, maintaining lane positioning and adaptive cruise control with a high degree of confidence.

Beyond ProPILOT, the Armada includes a comprehensive suite of safety and security features, such as forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert. These systems contribute to an overall sense of security, particularly given the vehicle’s size and family-oriented focus.

The 2026 Armada Platinum Reserve starts at $80,550, with my well-equipped tester reaching $89,045 including options and destination. That positions it firmly in premium territory, where buyers have increasingly competitive choices.

In the end, the 2026 Nissan Armada Platinum Reserve delivers on its promise of capability, presence, and comfort. It’s a strong contender for those who prioritize power, space and traditional SUV toughness, wrapped in a more refined package. While it may not lead the segment in efficiency or cutting-edge luxury, it offers a well-rounded experience that will resonate with buyers who value substance over flash.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations and vehicle performance.