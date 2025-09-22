Mercedes-Benz E 450 All-Terrain is luxurious, AWD wagon

The 2025 Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain wagon brings together luxury, utility and advanced technology in a package that feels equally at home on a long highway stretch as it does on a winding back road.

That’s not easy to accomplish, but my E-Class wagon tester made it feel effortless. Having had the chance to get this luxurious wagon out on a real road trip, I had the opportunity to experience much of what makes Mercedes so respected for the highest-end comfort and drivability.

With its upright stance, subtle off-road detailing, and signature Mercedes refinement, I found this wagon to be a potent reminder that there was a quite capable people mover long before the minivan and SUV made their marks in the market.

At the heart of the All-Terrain is a 3.0-liter inline-6 turbocharged engine paired with a 48V mild hybrid system. Together, they produce 375 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. Mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission, the powertrain delivers strong acceleration and smooth, composed shifts.

The mild hybrid system adds an extra layer of efficiency, helping the wagon achieve an impressive 22 city, 30 highway, and 25 mpg combined. For a vehicle of this size and capability, those numbers are noteworthy.

The standard all-wheel-drive system gives the All-Terrain surefooted confidence, whether navigating through rain-slicked streets or gravel backroads. For my time driving the E 450, what really sets the driving experience apart is the Airmatic air suspension. Ultra-soft in its comfort mode, it absorbs bumps and rough pavement with ease, yet firms up enough to keep the wagon composed through corners. This balance between plush ride quality and handling precision makes it ideal for drivers who want long-distance comfort without sacrificing dynamics.

My tester featured 20-inch AMG multi-spoke wheels ($850), which not only enhance the look but also add a bit of sporty flair. Optional packages brought even more refinement, including the Superscreen Package ($1,500) that stretches displays across the entire length of the dashboard, the Driver Assistance Package ($1,950) for a suite of advanced safety features, the Digital Light Package ($990) with incredible clarity and adaptability, and an upgraded Leather Package ($800). One of the standout touches was the lush Macchiato (black/beige) leather upgrade ($1,620). The color combination further adds distinction to the cabin and provides an upscale atmosphere that’s both modern and inviting.

Safety remains a strong point for Mercedes, and this wagon continues the brand’s emphasis on protecting passengers. Features from the Driver Assistance Package included adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and an active brake assist system. These systems worked seamlessly in most scenarios, providing an extra layer of confidence in busy traffic or on long commutes. One gripe of mine was that some of the alerts and interventions can feel overly cautious, particularly in stop-and-go driving, where it felt like it reacted more abruptly than necessary.

Not surprisingly, the cabin of the All-Terrain wagon feels every bit a luxury car, with high-quality materials, precise build quality, and thoughtful details throughout. The Superscreen system, when it worked properly, was visually stunning and responsive. During testing, I experienced the occasional period of unresponsiveness of the interface. There were moments when multiple touches were required to register a command, and at times the system froze entirely. For a vehicle in this price range, and given Mercedes’ reputation for cutting-edge technology, such hiccups feel out of place.

For those who are instinctively anti-wagon, having it all week not only reminded me of its versatility, with generous cargo space and split-folding rear seats, but also the sheer practicality for everything from family road trips to weekend adventures.

A couple of my big takeaways include rear seats that provide ample legroom, and the overall sense of space with the large windows and huge panoramic sunroof. While SUVs may offer a higher seating position, the wagon’s lower stance makes it easier to load cargo and provides a more connected feel to the road.

Of course, all of this refinement comes at a cost. The base MSRP is $76,100, but with optional packages and destination charges, my test vehicle came in at over $87,000. That figure puts it in direct competition with some high-end luxury SUVs and crossovers, many of which offer more ground clearance and arguably broader utility.

For buyers who specifically want the unique blend of wagon practicality, luxury, and subtle ruggedness, the All-Terrain makes a compelling case. I think it stands out as a polished and versatile luxury vehicle. Its blend of comfort, performance, and practicality is hard to match, especially for those who appreciate the driving dynamics of a wagon over an SUV.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations and vehicle performance.