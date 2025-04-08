Classic Wheels Spotlight: 1957 Cadillac Sedan DeVille

Vicki Gibbons, 63, bought her 1957 Cadillac Sedan DeVille three years ago as a retirement gift to herself. She affectionately named the Caddy, Marie, after her mother.

Cadillacs have had a prominent place throughout her life. Her mother’s first new car was a 1955 Cadillac that was Gypsy Red and Sandstone Beige. Vicki bought her first 1957 Cadillac Sedan DeVille when she was 17. Her mother went with her to buy it. It was all original and had 48,000 miles on it.

Vicki had that first ‘57 Caddy in the World of Wheels car show in 1978, where it took second place in her category. After a few years of enjoying that car, Vicki says she sold it and has regretted it ever since.

Photos by Rudy Host, Jr. - 1957 Cadillac Sedan Front

Growing up in a family of ‘gearheads,’ Vicki says she was also destined to have a classic car in her garage. While her father wasn’t into cars that much, she says she fondly remembers him having a 1959 Chevy wagon that the family took on many road trips.

According to Vicki, both of her brothers were car guys; unfortunately, her younger brother passed away a year ago. Her older brother is a Chevy guy who has a 1967 Corvette.

Vicki never lost interest in Classics Wheels, and she still attends car shows whenever she can. The fact that she didn’t have anything to show for many years kept her thinking about her ‘57 Caddy. Through the years of raising her daughter, having a classic car was not really on her mind, though on occasion, she did reminisce about her Caddie.

Photos by Rudy Host, Jr. - 1957 Cadillac Sedan Front Side

Vicki admits that from time to time she would look online and in different car magazines for another Cadillac. When she got close to retiring, she really wanted to find another ‘57 Cadillac like her first one. After 50 years, she found it at Gateway Classics of Texas. Exactly what she wanted, she bought the car “sight unseen,” other than a few pictures and a short video. It was a leap of faith, not knowing if it ran or not. She says that when she saw the car hauler coming down her street, an indescribable feeling came over her.

As far as she knows, her ‘57 Sedan DeVille is all original. The interior, white leather with black and silver brocade, is what came in the car. Other than some touchup on the paint, it’s all factory! There were a few maintenance issues to deal with when the car arrived. Vicki does a majority of the repairs herself. The brakes needed to be overhauled, brake cylinders, shoes, hoses, and the frame brake lines.

Additionally, Vicki says she had to replace the 4bbl carburetor because it wasn’t the correct one for the car. The replacement Carter carburetor had to be rebuilt. The 300-horsepower, 365 cubic-inch engine is the one GM installed when it was new. The Hydromatic transmission was rebuilt by a friend of Vicki’s brother.

Photos by Rudy Host, Jr. - 1957 Cadillac Sedan Rear Side

Vicki’s Cadillac has a few factory options: Power brakes, air conditioning, power steering, power 6-way front seat, and a rare option: Autronic Eye self-dimming headlights.

Vicki takes Marie to many local car shows in the Chicagoland area, where she has won several trophies in different categories. Although she hasn’t had Marie entered in the World of Wheels show, she hopes to do so soon. She is trying to get her brother to enter his Corvette with her.

Vicki is a member of The Rat Racers and The Worth Cruisers car clubs. The Worth Cruisers meet every Monday, weather permitting, at the Waters Edge Golf Course. The Rat Racers meet every Thursday at Glen Maker post on Ridgeland Avenue.

Photos by Rudy Host, Jr. - 1957 Cadillac Sedan Interior

If you have a car you would like to see featured in Classic Wheels, contact Rudy Host, Jr. at Classic.Wheels.Rudy@gmail.com.