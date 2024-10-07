Crosstrek is affordable compact crossover

I’m not really sure how serious off-road enthusiasts feel about identifying themselves as the owner of a compact crossover, but I do know the Subaru brand is a serious selling point. Therein lies the real notion behind the 2024 Subaru Crosstrek.

There’s no denying Subaru has one of the best all-wheel-drive systems out there and it is offered as standard fare on the Crosstrek. That’s a huge selling point. My question is how many people who are buying this compact crossover take it off the pavement? I’m more apt to think it is a matter of peace of mind rather than a performance necessity.

I recently tested the all-new Crosstrek Wilderness in a bold Geyser Blue hue with a sportier exterior treatment than the other trims. This compact crossover definitely looks like it could jump onto a trail and come out on the other side. The 2024 model also features a chassis that’s 10% stiffer for safety and suspension tuning to create a better ride.

Capability

The Wilderness trim featured on the Crosstrek adds 0.6 inches to a ground clearance height of 9.3 inches, which is a lot more than the typical crossover. Subaru added some serious off-road tread with the Yokohama Geolander all-terrain tires mounted on a set of cool-looking matte black 17-inch alloy wheels.

Subaru also altered the approach and departure angles front and rear by 2 and 2.9 degrees respectively so it’s less likely to get stuck if the owner decides to get off the pavement and tackle some trails.

Maybe the unsung hero of the Crosstrek’s ability to transition from pavement to off-roading is the Wildreness’ upgraded suspension system and advanced dual-function X-Mode, its off-road system that controls the AWD when you change road surfaces.

I thought the aesthetic of the black cladding on the Wilderness trim, which is much more prominent than the base model, helps define the capability and attitude behind this compact crossover. There are two tow points in the front and rear.

Performance

It is nice to say that with the upgrade to a Wilderness trim, you get more than just a visual tweak. The base model Crosstrek offers Subaru’s signature boxer powerplant that delivers 152 horsepower and 145 pound-feet of torque, but head on up to the Wilderness and you get a much more powerful 2.5-liter 4-cylinder boxer engine with 182 horsepower and a 178 lb/ft torque rating.

While on the pavement, I noticed there was still a bit of engine noise as the Crosstrek gained momentum getting up to highway speeds. It is not sluggish, but it is not quick either. A big plus is the towing capacity at a maximum of 3,500 pounds, which is pretty good for a compact crossover.

Maybe my biggest gripe about the drivability of the Crosstrek Wilderness is the use of the Lineartronic continuously variable transmission that has to deliver the engine power to all four wheels. This is a better CVT than previous models, but I’m not convinced the tradeoff for fuel economy is really worth it for my driving habits, 25 city/29 highway/27 combined.

The dual-pinion electronic power steering used in the sporty WRX is an appreciated add-on to the Crosstrek Wilderness I tested. It delivers a quick-response feel that is best enjoyed in city driving.

Cabin

Subaru has thankfully upgraded its notoriously hard seats with more padding and side bolstering. My power-adjusted driver’s seat was very accommodating and both front and rear occupants have ample head and legroom.

Signature Wilderness badging on the exterior travels inside the cabin with accents on the doors, steering wheel hub, and cool contrast stitching in the black and gray StarTex water-repellant seat upholstery. Fake black carbon fiber trims are a part of the dash and doors design.

If you are one to take your CrossTrek off-road, rest assured Subaru has you covered – literally – with thick rubber mats across the floor and trunk. These mats are placed with ease of cleaning in mind.

Other standard interior features include two-level heated seats (controls easily found on the console), a wireless charger under the center stack and a giant 11.6-inch touchscreen with real volume and tuning knobs. I found the infotainment system to be intuitive and responsive.

Final thoughts

Subaru Crosstrek is a value when you consider the incredible AWD system you get with every vehicle. Base pricing starts at $26,540, with five trim levels, the Wilderness being the high end at $33,290 with delivery.

With the $2,270 option package that included the moonroof, power seats and Harmon Kardon speakers, my tester landed at $35,810, which is a bargain compared to the average crossover price.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations and new vehicles.