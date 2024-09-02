G70 sedan outpaces rivals in key areas, including cost

You can no longer say “the jury is still out” on the Hyundai luxury brand Genesis. Between the GV sport-utility and the G70 sedan, the proof is right in front of you that this is a world-class luxury brand worthy of being included in the conversation with vets like BMW, Lexus, Cadillac and Audi.

I recently tested the 2024 Genesis G70 sport sedan. A handsome car that looks more European than Korean and offers the luxury aesthetics and performance of all the aforementioned players. In addition, the reliability and safety features make it a head-tuner once you see the final price – which is considerably lower.

New 2024

Performance for the Genesis G70 sedan gets a needed upgrade with new base-level 2.5-liter turbo-4 that generates 48 more horsepower than the previous 2.0-L engine. Look for a new adaptive suspension and meatier Brembo brakes.

Convenience appeal comes in the shape of a new touchscreen interface for climate control, heated and ventilated front seats, a frameless rearview mirror, and a USB-C port for smart devices. Rear-seat passengers, already pampered in the G70, get a new level of safety with side impact airbags.

Aesthetics

My tester was the 2024 Genesis G70 3.3T. It featured the Sport Prestige package, which doesn’t add anything to the exterior but succeeds by meeting the expectations in the cabin set by the first impressions on the outside.

This is a gorgeous, low-slung car that combines a refined, luxury vibe with the sleek lines of a high-performance sport sedan. The nose is long and the raked front hood is only topped by the steeply raked windshield and roofline that rises and dives immediately after the B-pillar. This is an athletic sedan that can do everything it looks like it might.

Performance

The G70 offers two performance packages: the new 2.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder that delivers 300 horsepower and 311 lb-ft of torque, or my test sedan, the 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 that makes 365 hp and 376 lb-ft. The latter version gets up to 60 mph in just 5.2 seconds.

Both powertrains are paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and your choice of a rear- or all-wheel drivetrain. The Genesis sedan can hit a top speed of 160 mph.

The driving experience in the G70 is effortless the moment you stomp on the accelerator. My V6 was responsive and sounded great no matter how hard I pushed it. My 3.3T twin-turbo V6 managed 17/25/20 mpg.

Cabin

Inside of the cabin of the Genesis G70 there is the good – and the cramped. The front seats are a masterful arrangement of cozy Nappa leather, outstanding lumbar and side support, heated, and plenty of power adjustments to make it all come together. Head and legroom are plentiful. The second row falls victim to a bit of the sporty exterior styling and legroom and headroom must be compromised a bit for the swooping profile.

While visibility is good, the slope of the roof creates blind spots at the back, though the extensive driver-assistance package more than makes up for this. I loved the addition of the microfiber headliner and pillars. It adds a level of refinement to the entire cabin.

The dashboard is a contemporary mix of sharp tech stylings and strategically placed high-quality materials. The central touchscreen is the centerpiece on the dash with rectangular air vents separating it from the digital climate controls. No doubt, there are enough quality accents and trim inside to qualify the G70 for a place alongside the most luxurious models.

Maybe my biggest gripe about the G70 was the small cargo space. The 60/40 split-folding rear seats don’t help address this much. The 10.5 cubic feet of room in the trunk might be the smallest in the segment. This again is a product of the sport exterior look and it may be worth the inconvenience to have the great aesthetic appeal.

Genesis is a luxury brand that doesn’t miss the chance to provide value by incorporating Hyundai conveniences. Standard features include dual-zone climate control, heated front seats with power adjustment for the driver, smart cruise control, a proximity key, push-button start, an 8-inch digital gauge cluster, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen for the infotainment.

Look for Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, HD Radio, SiriusXM and Bluetooth streaming paired with a six-speaker audio system. Upgrades were worth every penny and include heated rear seats, ventilated front seats, a power-adjustable passenger seat, a wireless phone charger, a heated steering wheel, a Genesis Digital Key, a wide sunroof, a head-up display, and a 15-speaker Lexicon sound system.

Safety

One of the big value-added aspects of the Genesis brand is the integration of the comprehensive Hyundai safety suite. Of course, you get the basics like ABS, EBD, stability and traction control, but Genesis features an impressive 10-airbag design in the cabin.

Each Genesis gets standard forward collision avoidance, lane-keep assist, lane-following assist, blind-spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert, safe-exit warning, driver-attention warning, and a rearview camera. Front and rear parking sensors are added for the 3.3T or with the Sport Prestige package, while the same package adds a surround-view and blind-spot monitor to the 3.3T.

Costs

The 2024 Genesis G70 comes in two trim levels. The new 2.5-L turbo starts at $41,500 with rear-wheel drive and the 3.3-L turbo climbs to a base of $49,950 with RWD. While either trim level can be switched out for an all-wheel drive, it will cost $2,100 for the added connection to the pavement.

My 3.3T tester featured the $4,400 Sport Prestige package, which added lots of convenience and safety features. In my opinion, this G70 is a deal in any form. The $1,195 freight charge brought my tester to more than $49,950. Not bad for a sport sedan that has a 10-year powertrain warranty and can easily hang with some of Germany’s same-segment competitors.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing, and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations, and new vehicles.