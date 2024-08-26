Lexus introduces a brute in GX 550

One of the first things you notice about the 2024 Lexus GX is the taller and boxier design. It says off-road capable – and it is. One thing about Lexus, while there may be some questions about whether it can handle the toughest trails, there’s little doubt you will be very comfortable getting there.

On the outside, my GX 550 Premium+ tester is polarizing when one considers what Lexus is and how most of the vehicles in the lineup look. This reminds me more of the Toyota Land Cruiser vibe than a refined Lexus badge. Perhaps, that’s a good thing for Lexus, which is surely betting on the brutish looks to help differentiate it from the rest of the stable.

Another obvious thing is the efforts to make this vehicle drivable on the trails. Starting with the front hood design that actually dips down in the center to provide better visibility up front. Most powerful SUVs like to proclaim their horsepower by elevating that bulge in the hood. In another nod to functionality, the vertical A-pillars and beltline are designed with better visibility in mind.

Up front is a grille and cowl assembly that combines to create a powerful first impression. While this brute may hide its capability under the hood, it surely alludes to it with its bold front-end treatment.

The cabin may be slightly less polarizing, if for no other reason that the quality of materials and dash layout is so incredibly refined. Yes, it does get lower marks for its bland style, but in its own way, it is refined and extremely accommodating. My biggest gripe is the intrusion of engine and wind noise in the cabin.

The GX is offered in six trim levels: Premium, Premium+, Overtrail, Overtrail+, Luxury, and Luxury+. My Premium+ tester was part of the first four trims that get NuLuxe simulated leather upholstery, while the Luxury trims get the real thing. I found it to be supple and quite refined.

This is a seven-passenger SUV with all the bells and whistles, including a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel that was heated and leather-trimmed. This SUV brings comfort for all seasons. The heated and ventilated front seats deliver on that promise, while the middle-row seats offer heat, a reclining option, and a 60-40 split.

The third row is what you would expect, good for kids and not so functional for much else. If you fold it flat, you get 40.2 cubic feet of space that expands to 76.9 with everything lying flat.

The star of the front row is the standard 14-inch center touchscreen and 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster that is intuitive and a pleasure to operate. Expect an easy interface for Apple CarPlay or Android Auto and an especially appreciated wireless smartphone mirroring. Another notable cabin exclamation mark was the 10-speaker Lexus Premium sound system. It was a little cumbersome navigating the standard radio stations with several layers of menu shifts.

The new GX touts a body-on-frame construction with standard low-range four-wheel drive with a center-locking differential. The new-for-2024 Overtrail model offers a locking rear diff for getting way off the beaten path. My GX 550 Premium+ tester features 20-inch six-spoke alloy wheels that make leaving the pavement pretty doable whenever you like. They are wrapped by 265/55 all-season rubber.

I have heard my share of moaning and groaning about the lack of V8 options for the large SUVs on the market. Here is the truth: If you have a twin-turbocharged 3.4-liter V6 that delivers the 349 horsepower and 479 lb-ft. of torque my tester offered – you really don’t need the larger block. Trust me.

That powerplant is paired with a 10-speed direct-shift automatic transmission that squeezes out everything you could imagine from the streaming horsepower it translates to the road. I found it to be a wonderfully responsive and, at times, a delicate shepherd of the turbo power.

The GX 550 has an impressive 8,000-pound towing capacity and an equally notable 15 city, 21 highway, and 17 combined fuel mpg.

When it comes to safety, this is a Lexus worthy of praise. Look for a slew of features including Lexus Safety System+ 3.0 with: Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection and Intersection Support; Road Sign Assist; Lane Tracing Assist; All-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control with Curve Speed Management; Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist; Intelligent High Beams; and Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

The starting price for my GX 550 Premium+ tester was $67,900. The $900 for the heads-up display seemed a bit excessive, though the feature is perfect for such a large SUV. Overall, $2,200 in options and $1,350 in dealer fees later and you had your 2024 GX 550 Premium+ landing at $71,455. Is it worth it? Depends on where you intend to drive it, but once you are inside the cabin, luxury and comfort are everywhere.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing, and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations, and new vehicles.