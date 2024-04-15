Dodge delivers Charger as world’s 1st EV muscle car

When it comes to electric vehicles, it’s not hard to be the first at something when the Wild West of EV is just finding its sea legs. Doing it well – that’s another challenge, but one Dodge was up for when it set out to develop the new EV Charger.

Dodge has certainly introduced a new era of muscle cars with the debut of the world’s first and only electric muscle car, and the brand’s first multi-energy muscle car, the all-new 2024 Dodge Charger. While the title “muscle car” may be more marketing speak than a true performance differentiator, it does describe exactly what has made Dodge successful for decades. According to Dodge, the 2024 Charger will retain its title as the world’s quickest and most powerful muscle car, led by the all-new, all-electric Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack, which delivers 670 horsepower and is expected to reach 0-60 mph in 3.3 seconds. If you’re wondering (I know I sure was) the Charger Daytona Scat Pack can run the quarter mile in an estimated 11.5 seconds.

Big power/all-wheel drive

If you are wondering if this EV Charger is just a fad, think again. The Charger EV models being introduced this year also include the 496-horsepower Dodge Charger Daytona R/T. Does anyone really need a car that offers 670 horsepower? Does anyone really need elaborate off-road systems on SUVs when most never leave the pavement? The answer is simple – if there’s a demand, there will be a vehicle that does both. The all-new Dodge Charger features standard all-wheel drive for all models and will offer performance choices via multi-energy powertrain options – the 550-horsepower Dodge Charger Sixpack H.O. powered by the 3.0-L Twin Turbo Hurricane High Output engine and the 420-horsepower Dodge Charger Sixpack S.O. fueled by the 3.0-L Twin Turbo Hurricane Standard Output engine.

“The electrified 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack delivers Charger Hellcat Redeye levels of performance and announces its presence through the world’s first Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust, while Hurricane engine-powered Dodge Charger Sixpack models will give the Brotherhood of Muscle a gas option that produces better horsepower and torque numbers than the outgoing 5.7- and 6.4-liter HEMI engines,” says Tim Kuniskis, Dodge brand chief executive officer - Stellantis.

EV exhaust notes

This won’t be the last time you hear about the Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust in Dodge vehicles. In order to deliver a “muscle” experience for the EV owner, Dodge has stepped back from the standard practice of using speakers to mimic engine noise. The Fratzonic approach combines a system of speakers and chambers designed to create a specific sound.

The Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust chambers are placed underneath the Dodge Charger Daytona. These chambers, in conjunction with woofers and mid-range speakers, generate the “exhaust” notes, which are then channeled through dual pipes, even though there is no internal combustion to expel.

The system utilizes a combination of digital sounds and basic filtering, with an emphasis on fine-tuning the sound in the acoustic domain rather than relying solely on digital manipulation. This approach delivers a more authentic auditory experience for EV muscle car drivers.

Muscle to EV

The all-new Dodge Charger will be built at the Windsor (Ontario) Assembly Plant. The two-door coupe versions of the all-electric 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack and 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona R/T will begin production in mid-2024. Production of all-electric four-door Daytona Scat Pack and R/T models will begin in the first quarter of 2025. Gas-powered two-door Dodge Charger Sixpack H.O. and four-door Dodge Charger Sixpack S.O. models are also scheduled to begin production in the first quarter of 2025.

The Dodge brand’s announcement of the all-electric Charger Daytona models and cleaner-running Hurricane engine-powered Charger Sixpack offerings align with the Stellantis’ strategic plan, in which electrified, and more efficient propulsion systems, will help Stellantis cut its global carbon footprint by 50% by 2030.

If there was any doubt for performance junkies, the next generation of Dodge muscle has definitely arrived. I suppose it is time to get on board with EV muscle or get left in the dust.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing, and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations, and vehicles.