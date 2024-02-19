GV70 gets Electrified, upping the bar for luxury, performance compact SUVs

The 2024 Genesis GV70 is a testament to the relentless pursuit of excellence in the luxury SUV segment. While that pursuit is ongoing and as competitive as ever, this latest addition of the Electrified (EV) to the Genesis lineup seamlessly combines sophisticated design, advanced technology and exhilarating performance to redefine expectations in its class.

Great looking SUV

The exterior design of the Genesis GV70 is distinct, something that is far too hard to say these days with copycats around every corner. Blending dynamic lines with an elegant profile, and that very cool Genesis Crest grille, this is a compact SUV that is not for the masses – yet has mass appeal.

The big 20-inch alloy rims were a wonderful accent to the beautiful lines that flow over the GV70. Those big wheels never felt too big and certainly looked equal in their splendid level of refinement. The power, hands-free rear liftgate and side mirrors are an added touch of luxury.

I loved the quad lamps, bold front end, and distinctive LED lighting elements that create a commanding presence on the road. The carefully sculpted body lines and aerodynamic features not only enhance the vehicle’s aesthetics but also contribute to its overall efficiency (not necessarily a box luxury models tend to check).

The cabin

Step inside, and the 2024 GV70 welcomes occupants with a luxurious and thoughtfully designed interior. The use of premium materials, and soft-touch surfaces, including high-quality leather and genuine wood trim, showcases Genesis’s commitment to craftsmanship. The spacious cabin provides ample leg room and comfort for both front and rear passengers, making it an ideal choice for long journeys.

A massive power sunroof runs almost the entire length of the cabin roof. It’s about as big as they come, and it opens a roomy cabin to feel even larger. The dash is a beautiful, inviting mix of graphic navigation (14.5-inch screen), an 8-inch digital/analog cluster, a wireless charging station, and infotainment controls. I found the intuitive nature to operate a fresh breeze compared to some of the overly complex luxury SUVs I have driven recently.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard for the GV70. In fact, an ongoing theme of Genesis vehicles has always been the ample standard features included in trim levels. My GV70 featured several high-end upgrades as part of the Prestige Package ($6,800) to push this SUV to the edges of luxury with Nappa leather seating surfaces, leatherette wrapped upper instrument panel, microfiber suede headliner, bigger 12.3-inch 3D digital instrument cluster, head-up display, a mind-blowing Lexicon premium audio system, active noise control – road, heated second-row seats, heated steering wheel and manual rear door shades.

The driver and passenger benefit from power adjustments that deliver the perfect seating position, memory settings for those favorite positions, as well as a power cushion extension, power bolster and ergo motion for the driver.

Tech/Safety

The high-tech prowess of the 2024 Genesis GV70 is evident throughout the vehicle. A state-of-the-art infotainment system, complete with a large touchscreen display, offers intuitive controls and seamless connectivity. Advanced driver-assistance features, such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and automatic emergency braking, enhance safety and contribute to an overall sophisticated driving experience.

The GV70s advanced safety tech includes: forward collision avoidance assist, lane keeping assist, lane following assist, blind-spot collision avoidance assist, blind-spot view monitor, rear cross-traffic collision avoidance assist, highway driving assist, smart cruise control with stop and go, intelligent speed limit assist, driver attention warning, high-beam assist, parking collision-avoidance assist -reverse, remote smart parking assist, and advanced rear occupant alert.

Performance/Range

While the well-known variants of the GV70 offer an impressive turbo I4 and V6 powerplant, the GV70 Electrified comes with a dual-motor AWD powertrain producing 483 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque. This may surprise some to learn that it is more power than either of the gas engines. Accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in 3.7 seconds, the EV is known for its quickness.

The 77.4-kWh battery pack is rated by the EPA at 236 miles of range. This is at the low-to-mid range of the class and not necessarily a selling point if you plan on lots of weekend getaways or road trips. The GV70 can recharge at over 230 kW on a Level 3 fast charger, so charging sessions are not as long, as costly, or as environmentally impactful, though they may be a bit more frequent than your plans might allow.

The GV70 is a big SUV that never ceased to surprise me just how quickly it can go from a stand-still position to a shockingly high rate of speed. I have driven a hundred EVs in my career. The sensation of just a tire-on-pavement whisper, and the immediacy of it without the tactile vibrations of a fossil-fuel engine coming up through the seats, the wheel or the floor, is a thrill every time.

The driving dynamics of the 2024 Genesis GV70 further elevate its status in the luxury SUV segment. The vehicle’s adaptive suspension system, precise steering, and available all-wheel drive contribute to a confident and composed driving experience. The GV70 effortlessly tackles a variety of road conditions, providing the driver with a sense of control and refinement.

Last thoughts

I enjoyed my week testing the Genesis GV70. It stands out as a remarkable achievement in the luxury SUV market. Its captivating design, opulent interior, cutting-edge technology, and impressive performance make it a compelling EV choice for those seeking a luxury driving experience. Genesis continues to set new standards with the GV70, reaffirming its commitment to innovation, quality and luxury.

At its $68,000 starting price, the GV70 Electrified is configured in Advanced specification. For another $6,800, my tester had the Prestige package, which ups the luxury and the final price with delivery, to $74,350. Compare this to others and it is not hard to see where the value comes into play. As far as EV luxury SUVs go, sans the low range, I like this one best.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations and new vehicles.