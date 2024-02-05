Hyundai Ioniq-5 Limited pushes EV bar ahead

The excitement surrounding the Wild West electric vehicle (EV) landscape is only surpassed by the unsteady barometer of consumers who are hedging their bets when the best time to enter the EV market might be.

I recently tested the 2024 Hyundai Ioniq-5 Limited, which blends cutting-edge technology with a commitment to sustainability. Many EVs have made unkept promises, but this Hyundai crossover, with its distinct 20-inch rims, manages to elevate above all my expectations.

The first thing you notice about the Ioniq-5 is the exterior design. It is either something you love – or something you do not. One thing is for sure, it does not look like anything else on the road today – and that’s pretty impressive on its own.

The Ioniq-5 offers clean lines and sculpted surfaces, along with its signature Parametric Pixel headlights, to create an aesthetic that is both bold and sophisticated. The crossover’s proportions deliver a spacious cabin while maintaining a dynamic and athletic appearance.

EV Performance

Driven by its advanced electric powertrain, my Ioniq-5 Limited tester delivered impressive daily performance. The dual-motor all-wheel-drive system provides instant torque, ensuring a responsive driving experience. I enjoyed the quick acceleration, controlled handling, and overall comfortable ride.

I give this Hyundai high marks for performance thanks to its 77.4-kWh battery pack and dual electric motors (74-kW and 165-kW) with a combined 320 horsepower and 446 pound-feet of torque. Rear-wheel drive is standard, though my Limited had standard all-wheel drive.

Hyundai offers a base powertrain featuring a 58-kWh battery pack and 125-kW electric motor with 168 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque; or choose a 77.4-kWh battery pack and 168-kW electric motor with 225 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque

A true EV features a single-speed automatic transmission, and my Ioniq-5 with the large powerplant seemingly pushed you faster and faster with every nudge of the accelerator. I never got tired of jumping to attention and climbing effortlessly to 70 mph in a heartbeat. The lack of any noise or traditional feedback still takes some getting used to.

Hyundai’s 800V ultra-fast charging capability is a game-changer, allowing drivers to recharge the battery from 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes. With an estimated range of more than 300 miles on a full charge, the IONIQ-5 Limited offers practicality and peace of mind for daily commutes and longer road trips.

Cabin & Tech

The first thing I noticed once I got situated in the Ioniq-5′s driver seat was the enormous cabin size. The huge panoramic sunroof enhances the sense of openness across both rows.

Inside the IONIQ-5 Limited, you’re greeted by a spacious and meticulously designed interior. The flat-floor architecture maximizes interior space, creating a lounge-like atmosphere. Premium materials, ambient lighting, and ergonomic seating contribute to a comfortable and luxurious environment.

While the interior of the crossover is just as distinct as the exterior aesthetic, the advanced technology suite is where the Ioniq-5 shines brightest. The 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and the 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen seamlessly integrate into the dashboard, providing an intuitive and visually striking interface.

Hyundai’s Blue Link connected car services offer convenience, allowing users to control various vehicle functions remotely. The augmented reality heads-up display enhances safety and navigation, projecting key information directly onto the windshield. I love the heads-up displays on any vehicle, but this one is especially modern-looking from the font used to the adjustable positioning on the windshield.

The Ioniq-5 is equipped with a comprehensive array of advanced safety features. The SmartSense suite includes forward collision avoidance, blind-spot collision avoidance, and highway driving assist, among others. The augmented reality heads-up display also contributes to a safer driving experience by providing essential information without diverting attention from the road.

Hyundai offers a stout 10-year/100k-mile Powertrain Warranty as well as a 10-year/100k-Electric Vehicle System Warranty. Pricing starts with the base model SE ($43,175), mid-range SEL ($48,775), and goes up to $54,875 for my Limited tester.

The 2024 Hyundai Ioniq-5 is a testament to Hyundai’s commitment to innovation. Combining its striking design, impressive performance, and advanced technology with comprehensive safety features, the Ioniq-5 sets a new standard for electric crossovers. It not only embraces the future of mobility but also redefines the expectations for what an electric vehicle can achieve.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing, and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations, and vehicles.