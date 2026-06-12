Starved Rock Lodge launches guided hikes at Matthiessen State Park

Starved Rock Lodge offering tours of nearby Matthiessen State Park. Photo by Matthew Klein, provided by Starved Rock Lodge (Photo by Matthew Klein, provided by Starved Rock Lodge)

Outdoor adventure is expanding in Starved Rock Country as Starved Rock Lodge launches its first-ever guided hiking experiences at Matthiessen State Park in 2026.

Available on select dates throughout 2026, starting Wednesday, June 17th, these new guided hikes invite visitors to explore the stunning landscapes of Starved Rock’s sister park. Participants will venture through Matthiessen’s scenic canyons, wooded trails, and unique rock formations while experiencing seasonal streams and some of the park’s most memorable natural features.

Designed for adventurous hikers, the guided route includes uneven terrain, stairways, shallow water crossings and narrow canyon passages. Guests should be prepared for wet and muddy conditions and are encouraged to wear water shoes or sturdy footwear suitable for hiking around water.

Each excursion begins at Starved Rock Lodge, where guests will meet their guide before boarding complimentary transportation to Matthiessen State Park. Hikers also will receive bottled water, snacks and a souvenir drawstring backpack as part of the experience.

“We’re excited to expand our guided outdoor experiences and introduce visitors to another incredible state park in Starved Rock Country,” said Jenny Roulston of Starved Rock Lodge.

“Matthiessen offers a completely different hiking experience, and we’re looking forward to sharing some of its most memorable locations with our guests.”

In addition to these new Matthiessen tours, the lodge offers a variety of trolley, water cruises and guided tours of Starved Rock State Park. To see a full selection of upcoming tours, visit: starvedrocklodge.com/events

Located within Starved Rock State Park, Starved Rock Lodge & Conference Center offers guests direct access to the area’s scenic trails, waterfalls, and natural beauty. Open year-round, the Lodge serves as a gateway to outdoor adventure, relaxation, history, and the timeless appeal of one of Illinois’ most iconic destinations.

At lodge you’ll find historic ambiance – from the main dining room, where the atmosphere is friendly and casual. Relax and unwind in the indoor pool, hot tub and sauna, or stop by the Back Door Lounge to fuel up before a hike or to cool off with a locally brewed craft beer. Choose a hotel room in the lodge or one of their log cabins in the woods. Either way, you’ll wake up refreshed from the natural beauty of the surroundings.

To reserve your stay, visit: starvedrocklodge.com/lodging