Shop ‘Illinois Made’ artisans for Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is quickly approaching – if you’re still shopping for a gift, consider buying from one of Starved Rock Country’s talented Illinois Makers. The Illinois Office of Tourism’s “Illinois Made” list features some of the state’s most exciting artisans, including several award-winning makers found right here in Starved Rock Country. This program inspires locals and visitors alike to discover hidden gems, like handcrafted artworks and small batch wine - gifts your mom is sure to enjoy.

Starved Rock Hot Glass

700 W. Main St., Ottawa

StarvedRockHotGlass.com

For a truly one-of-a-kind piece of art glass, pay a visit to Starved Rock Hot Glass in beautiful downtown Ottawa. The town has a long and storied tradition of glassmaking, and for the last decade, artist Laura Johnson has been adding to the tapestry, perfecting a line of signature hand-blown pieces. From her colorful and crowd-pleasing glass flowers, to modernist mixed-media pieces made from blown glass and reclaimed driftwood, Starved Rock Hot Glass is a must-visit Illinois Maker. Just in time for Mother’s Day, Johnson has been rolling out a line of beautiful hand-made pottery that compliments Starved Rock Hot Glass’ line of artful and functional items – such as vases of various sizes and decorative mugs.

Fine Field Pottery

FineFieldPottery.com

Fine Field Pottery, nestled in the historic brick-making town of Streator, specializes in functional and fun pieces of stoneware. This art is just as beautiful as it is practical, with a wide array of items ranging from plates and mugs to pin cushions and honey pots. Consider getting the baker in your life a gorgeously glazed pie plate or French butter keeper. Check out FineFieldPottery’s Etsy page; the products are shipped nationwide directly from the heart of Starved Rock Country. Looking to pick up some pieces in person? Utica’s Starved Rock Country Welcome Center and Illinois Made Gift Shoppe (248 W. Canal St., North Utica) has a wide selection of Fine Field’s most popular pieces of pottery in stock year-round.

Illinois Sparkling Co.

106 Mill St., Utica

ISCBubbly.com

Illinois Sparkling Co. is deeply committed to quality and authenticity. Its line of traditional-method sparkling wines demands close attention to detail, unmatched by other winemaking techniques. Each bottle is personally handled from beginning to end, a time-consuming and labor-intensive process that yields impeccable results. Looking for an introduction in the ISC line of locally crafted sparkling wines? Look no further than their Experience Flight Trio, three traditional-method sparkling wines hand selected by the winemakers to show the variety and strengths of the ISC line. Proudly made with locally grown grapes, and served at the Illinois Sparkling Co., and August Hill Winery tasting room in downtown Utica, these three wines are some of the finest examples of Illinois Made products.

Star Union Spirits

300 Fifth St., Suite 135, Peru

StarUnionSpirits.com

This small-batch micro-distillery is producing exciting craft beverages inside Peru’s historic Westclox building. Star Union Spirits’ diverse portfolio of bottles includes apple, cherry and cabernet sauvignon brandies, grappas, rums, whiskies and vodka. Treat your mom to a cocktail at their tasting room or buy bottles to go. These hand-crafted spirits make excellent gifts for connoisseurs of locally made goods. For a sample of the sorts of delicious craft cocktails that can be made with their products, follow Star Union Spirits on Facebook and Instagram.

Millstone Bakery

821 1st St., La Salle

MillstoneBreads.com

Millstone Bakery, on downtown La Salle’s First Street, is an artisan shop specializing in handcrafted breads and pastries. Mom will love this bakery’s ever-growing selection of made-from-scratch goods, use of high-quality ingredients and small-town hangout atmosphere. The bakery’s core line of pastries includes chocolate chip cookies, oatmeal chocolate chip cookies, pain au chocolat croissants made with semi-dark chocolate, ham and cheese croissants, almond croissants and classic butter croissants. You’ll also find an expansive selection of artisan breads, including their popular sourdough loaves.