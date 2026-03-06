Experience Ottawa’s Restaurant Week

Get ready to experience the culinary heart of the Midwest during Ottawa Restaurant Week 2026, which runs from March 8-21. For these two delicious weeks, the Middle of Everywhere transforms into a food lover’s paradise as local restaurants and talented chefs showcase themed menus throughout downtown Ottawa.

This year’s theme, Comfort Food Reimagined, invites you to enjoy cozy classics with a modern, gourmet twist. On these curated menus, you’ll find comfort staple entrees along with Chef’s Signature Showcase multi-course tastings. These unique creations highlight the specific flair and talent of each participating restaurant, which include: B.A.S.H., Misfits, Valentinos Pasta & Wine, The Cheese Shop, The Lone Buffalo, Keagan’s Irish Pub, Rosati’s, Berta’s Tap, Pine Hills, Saffron Bazaar, Jeremiah Joe Coffee and The Beach House.

To join in on the limited-time fun, guests need to pick up a Restaurant Week Passport at one of the locations featured above or at the conveniently located Ottawa Visitors Center, 1028 La Salle St. With the passport, you can collect stamps for a chance to win exclusive prizes and experience all that Ottawa’s food scene has to offer. Ordering from multiple restaurants throughout the week increases your odds of winning a prize. Participating restaurants will also donate a portion of proceeds from select menu items to the Ottawa Food Pantry.

Here’s a look at just a few of the participating restaurants. To see full menus of exclusive offers, pick up a passport or follow Ottawa Visitors Center Middle of Everywhere on Facebook.

The Beach House

700 La Salle St.

Located in the heart of historic downtown Ottawa, The Beach House is home to coastal cuisine from around the world. You’ll find a variety of fresh half-shell oysters, tuna poke and an authentic lobster roll. While focused on fresh fish and seafood, this popular dining destination offers plenty of non-seafood options, from pork shank al pastor to Thai curry chicken. Inside, you’ll find a full-size bar specializing in crafted cocktails, an ample wine list and great atmosphere.

Jeremiah Joe Coffee

807 La Salle St.

Located in the heart of tree-lined downtown Ottawa, Jeremiah Joe has been providing delicious, fresh-brewed beverages since 2002. With a full menu of coffee and espresso-based drinks, made from five signature house blends of imported coffee beans, Jeremiah Joe Coffee has remained a favorite among locals. From the simple black coffee to the blended cold brew espresso drinks, Jeremiah Joe caters to all types of coffee aficionados. In a hurry? Pay a visit to Jeremiah Joe Coffee’s convenient drive-thru locations at 101 E. Canal Ave., Ottawa, and 1501 38th St., Suite B, Peru.

The Cheese Shop ‘n’ Deli

1219 Fulton St.

For more than 30 years, The Cheese Shop ‘n’ Deli has been providing Starved Rock Country locals and visitors in the know with delicious, fresh foods in an unusual setting: a former cheese factory. The building served as a storefront and manufacturing facility for the Ottawa Milk Products Co. from 1942-1986, but now houses a full-fledged deli and restaurant, serving some of the best sub sandwiches in the area. Tucked away on the banks of the I&M Canal, The Cheese Shop ‘n’ Deli offers a wide variety of paninis, subs and carver sandwiches, in addition to some great soup and sandwich combos and daily specials. The restaurant is keeping true to its roots, using a curated selection of specialty cheeses, fresh breads and delicious meats. Locals love their revolving selection of soups, including vegetable, ravs-n-broth, french onion, white bean-n-tomato and jalapeño cheese.

The Lone Buffalo

812 La Salle St.

The Lone Buffalo by Tangled Roots Brewing Co. is a great place to grab a plate of farm-to-table food and an artisan craft beer. You can indulge in The Lone Buffalo’s self-proclaimed “slow food,” savoring the tastes at one of their many outdoor tables. This relaxed, airy brewpub, conveniently located in downtown Ottawa, offers hearty pub classics and new American fare. Be sure to try the signature Brewmaster Burger, made with bourbon cherry BBQ sauce, applewood smoked bacon, aged cheddar, house pickles, frittes aioli and crispy onions.