Haunted Tours of Starved Rock Country

Fall is officially here, and that means haunted tours are around the corner. Starved Rock Country’s past is packed with bone-chilling tales of terror and unexplained apparitions. Regardless of your belief in the supernatural, here are some great group tours sure to get you in the Halloween spirit.

The Hegeler Carus Mansion will once again host the popular “The Mansion is NOT Haunted” Tour on October 23, 24, & 25th, 6-9pm. (Photo provided by Hegeler Carus )

‘The Mansion Is NOT Haunted’ Tour Returns

Hegeler Carus Mansion

1307 Seventh St., La Salle

hegelercarus.org

The Hegeler Carus Mansion’s fan-favorite “The Mansion Is NOT Haunted” Tour is set to return this month. Dig up the history of the dead in this fully immersive experience, highlighting all the macabre aspects of death in the Victorian era.

These adult-centric tours are an eerie trip back in time, featuring stationed and costumed guides who will entangle you in a web of customs and superstitions. Was being buried alive a real cause for fear? Who might you find lurking about in a Victorian cemetery and why? Victorian dress for guests is encouraged but not required (no glitter or spiked shoes permitted). This tour runs approximately one-hour, guests will led on tours in small groups on a first-come basis. Persons younger than 18 are allowed with an adult, but note that the content is related to Victorian funeral and Halloween traditions and may be a bit macabre for some audiences.

Tickets for both events are nonrefundable. Tour Dates: 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 23, 24 and 25. To reserve your spot, visit: hegelercarus.org

Starved Rock Lodge’s Ghost Tours

Tour created by Follies Productions & Events

starvedrocklodge.com

815-220-7386

A fright night filled with ghost stories and eerie tales of hauntings and sightings is what you’ll enjoy if you book one of Starved Rock Lodge’s upcoming Ghost Tours. Choose between Friday, Saturday or Sunday night offerings, and get ready to experience a spooky adventure. Once you board the Starved Rock Lodge trolley, you’ll be escorted by a costumed guide to some local destinations known for their occult aura and haunted history.

This tour, created by Follies Productions & Events, is sure to provide you with all the spooky atmosphere you’re looking for this Halloween season. The tour is not recommended for children age 8 and younger. Tickets cost $30 a person. The tour is anticipated to last about 90 minutes to two hours. Tours run every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 4 through Nov. 2.

Preregistration is required, visit StarvedRockLodge.com/series/ghost-tours for more details.

‘Graveyard Stories: Heroes, Hobos and Murderers, Unearthed’ Tour

Awesome Ottawa Tours

awesomeottawatours.com

Limited availability, act fast

Embark on a chilling expedition through the annals of Starved Rock Country history with Awesome Ottawa Tour’s “Graveyard Stories: Heroes, Hobos, and Murderers, Unearthed.” Ottawa serves as the backdrop for a journey into dark and intriguing local history. Discover the unsettling truth behind the final resting places of the county’s most notorious murderers, who met their end at the gallows and now lie buried in Ottawa’s soil. Join local historian Tom Aussem as he delves into the depths of their crimes and unearths the secrets surrounding their fateful ends.

If you’re looking to learn more about the region’s fascinating history, browse Awesome Ottawa Tours’ full selection of walks, biking excursions and driving tours. Over the course of these trips, you’ll hear tales of crime, liberation and perseverance that all played a part in shaping this beautiful riverfront town. A popular driving tour, “Ottawa’s Underground Railroad: Uncovered,” was featured in a Chicago Tribune story that chronicled a forgotten chapter of Illinois’ abolitionist movement.

To reserve your space on this tour and others, visit awesomeottawatours.comor call 815-343-4940.

Ottawa Downtown Association Presents: A Victorian Haunting

Oct. 25

facebook.com/OttawaDowntownAssociation

Don’t miss the return of one of Ottawa’s most anticipated events of the season! On Oct. 25, the Ottawa Downtown Association will be hosting “A Victorian Haunting: Murder at the Mansion” – a spellbinding evening filled with gourmet charcuterie, mystery, thrills, and Victorian fun at the historic Reddick Mansion and picturesque downtown Ottawa.

In this immersive puzzle event, someone has met an untimely end inside the grand Reddick Mansion … and it’s up to you to uncover the truth. Follow a trail of clues hidden throughout the downtown, each stop reveals another piece of the puzzle – and brings you closer to solving the mystery. Experience Victorian parlor activities, from palm readers to mediums and more. Don your finest Victorian attire and be entered to win a $100 Discover Ottawa gift card during the costume contest. This year’s event is designed for guests 13 and older, so teens and adults alike can join in the mystery, thrills and fun.

For more information, and to reserve your tickets, visit: OttawaDowntownAssociation.org