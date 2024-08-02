Streator Fest Returns With Headliners Cooper Alan, Sevendust

One of the largest festivals in North Central Illinois is back, happening through Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, at the Northpoint Plaza in Streator, Illinois. This year promises even larger national music acts, more vendors, more live music, a beer garden, and more than a dozen food vendors daily. Not to mention rides and games from Fantasy Amusement and one of the largest fireworks displays in downstate Illinois (now held on Sunday evening)!

Centered on the top-tier musical entertainment, carnival and fireworks that defined the previous incarnation of this festival, Streator Fest aims to raise the bar even higher this year with big-name headliners such as TikTok country star Cooper Alan (performing Friday night at 10pm), nu metal pioneers Sevendust (performing Saturday night at 10 p.m.) and regional favorites Libido Funk Circus (closing out the festivities on Sunday).

Friday’s lineup also will feature Whiskey Bent (kicking off the show at 7pm) and Illinois-born rising country star Drew Baldridge (taking the stage at 8pm). Fantasy Amusement carnival will run from 5-11 p.m., with craft and food vendors open from 5-11:30 p.m. The fest’s signature beer tent will be available from 5:30-11:30 p.m. A complimentary shuttle bus service will run from 6 p.m. to midnight, giving you easy access to the event grounds from remote parking lots.

Children zoom along the track of the Dragon Wagon at Streator Park Fest on Friday, May 26, 2023. (Julie Barichello)

Saturday’s entertainment will kick off with high-energy rock band Paralandra taking the stage at 7 p.m., followed by Bloomington, IL’s alt-metal troupe Burden of the Sky at 8:30 p.m. A special pre-party concert featuring Trippin’ Molly will run from 3:30-6:30 p.m. The Fantasy Amusement carnival will run from 1-11 p.m., with craft and food vendors open from 1-11:30 p.m. The complimentary shuttle bus service will run from 6 p.m. to midnight.

Sunday’s lineup will kick off with Ximena Salinas taking the stage at 2:30 p.m., followed by Banda La Kebradora de San Agustin Jalisco at 3 p.m. and Banda Cerro Azul De Chicago, featuring a huge horn section, at 4:30 p.m. Local favorite Fiddle Rock will play a set on the pre-party stage from 5:30-6:30 p.m. The Fantasy Amusement carnival will run from 9 p.m., along with the craft and food vendors. The festival will conclude with its signature fireworks show kicking off at 9:15 p.m., launched from Anderson Fields and viewable from the event grounds.

As always, general admission is free to all the concerts. VIP Party Pit tickets are available for Friday and Saturday night. This section is closest to the stage; your VIP ticket comes with an exclusive lanyard, has its own restrooms and bars, and includes a 21+ wristband; those wristbands cost $5, and are required to purchase alcohol. They are available at any of the bars and are included in all VIP Passes.

Tracy Lawrence plays at Streator Fest

Streator Fest is proud to partner with Fantasy Amusement for one of the largest and most exciting carnivals you’ll find in Illinois. Since 1985, Fantasy Amusement Company, Inc. of Prospect Heights, Illinois, has provided quality, clean, safe “Family Fun For Everyone.” Bill and Mary Johnson started with eight rides, games and a popcorn wagon. Now, Fantasy Amusement Company fields more than 20 rides, games and concessions, along with a convenient onsite ticketing and wristband service.

A few reminders from the festival organizers: Small purses and diaper bags are allowed and subject to search. Lawn chairs are only allowed in the general admission area. (VIP Party Pit has bleacher seating on the sides of the stage. Wheel chairs are allowed in the VIP section). On Sunday only, no VIP fence and lawn chairs are allowed closer to the stage. No bicycles or motorized nonmedical scooters are allowed. Wheelchairs are allowed.

Large crowds attended the Fantasy Amusements carnival Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, during the opening of Streator Fest at Northpoint Plaza. ( Tom Sistak For Shaw Media )

Identification is required to purchase alcohol. No outside food or drinks allowed. No pets are allowed. No weapons of any kind, including concealed carry permitted individuals. Parking at NorthPoint in marked parking areas only. Illegal parking is subject to towing. Friday and Saturday nights free bus shuttle service from other parking lots (a list of locations can be found on the Streator Fest Facebook page).

For more information, be sure to visit: StreatorFest.com and follow Streator Fest on Facebook.