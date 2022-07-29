Authentic Adventures In Starved Rock Country

Beyond the beautiful nature, amazing boutique shops and delicious eateries, you’ll find that Starved Rock Country is also a hot spot for adventure attractions and extreme sports. No matter your ability level, you can find something here that’s sure to thrill every member of the group. Here are some of our favorite, pulse-pounding activities in SRC.

Zip Chicago

2681 E. Route 6, Marseilles

ZipChicago.com

Pay a visit to Starved Rock Country’s destination zip-lining course, Zip Chicago. Located in Marseilles, less than a half hour from the gates of Starved Rock State Park, Zip Chicago’s professionally designed course and expert guides are ready to accommodate small groups up to large retreats. Eight zip lines and two suspension bridges run high above a picturesque, tree-lined valley, just below the tree canopy - making for plenty of memorable photo-ops. For those just dabbling in zip lining, there’s a short tour available that gives you a sample of the thrills on offer. Zip Chicago encourages advance reservations, which can be booked through its website.

SkydiveChicago

3215 E. 1969th Road, Ottawa

SkydiveChicago.com

See Starved Rock Country from a whole new perspective: around 14,000 feet in the air. Soar above some of the most beautiful vistas Illinois has to offer at Ottawa’s own Skydive Chicago. Home of many record-setting jumps, and the future host site of the USPA Nationals, Skydive Chicago is widely regarded as the Midwest’s premier destination for jumping. The staff at Skydive are some of the best in the nation, and ready to take you from novice to your first-ever tandem jump. Your three-hour-plus experience will get you all the instructions, equipment and plane ride you need to complete your first skydive. An excursion at Skydive Chicago makes for a great gift for those who love adventure. Reservations are a must; night jumps and other opportunities are available for the more seasoned skydivers.

Concept Haulers Motor Speedway

3674 E. 2603rd Road, Sheridan

ConceptHaulersMotorSpeedway.com

Looking for some ground-based adventure? Then race on over to Concept Haulers Motor Speedway in Sheridan. Located about half an hour from Starved Rock State Park, this kart racing isn’t your average amusement park offering. On this course, customized Italian performance karts frequently approach speeds of 50 mph, zooming along the twists and turns of the professionally designed half-mile track. Concept Haulers is a destination for karting enthusiasts of all ages from around the country, and frequently hosts races, tournaments and time trials. Visit them online for the full calendar of events, and to arrange your personalized experience on the track.

The Cliffs Insane Terrain

2681 E. Route 6, Marseilles

TheCliffsInsaneTerrain.com

Off-roading is more accessible than you’d think. Catering to first-time drivers looking to explore the hobby to veteran off-roaders with custom-built vehicles, The Cliffs Insane is the perfect place to test your skills. Home to the popular Mud Turtle and Carnage trails, The Cliffs Insane Terrain features miles of custom-designed, challenging off-road routes for you to enjoy. For those new to off-roading, you don’t need to bring your own UTV. At The Cliffs, you can rent a Yamaha, Wolverine or Viking, and enjoy a guided, one-hour woods tour that’s sure to make you a life-long fan of this style of outdoor adventure. Prices include driving lessons, instructions and helmets for all participants. Visit its website for reservations, special events and all the rules and UTV etiquette you should know before you go.