Starved Rock Country Fireworks Guide

Planning your Fourth of July festivities? Consider taking a trip out to Starved Rock Country this holiday weekend to catch some of the best fireworks displays Central Illinois has to offer. Here’s a quick list of some of the must-see fireworks shows in Starved Rock Country.

Utica’s Independence Day Celebration

Carey Memorial Park

Saturday, July 2

Utica’s annual festivities will start at 5 p.m., with fireworks expected to begin around dusk. Complimentary food will be available at the park’s pavilion (while supplies last), along with face painting, bounce slides, obstacle courses and many other family-friendly activities. In addition to the beautiful fireworks display, you’ll find handmade, homemade, homegrown and vintage vendors at the nearby Canal Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 2 and 3.

Crack, boom, bam! Fireworks illuminate the sky at Peru's 4th of July celebration. (Scott Anderson)

Peru’s Rock The River

Water Street

Sunday, July 3

Peru’s popular fireworks celebration is back, with a musically synchronized performance powered by Ladd Sound Productions and broadcast on FM 103.9 and AM 1220. Fireworks are expected to begin at dusk, but you’ll want to arrive early to claim your space. On-site food vendors will include Dog House, Maria’s Pizza, Dos Vatos Tacos, Rosati’s Pizza and Mickey’s Massive Burrito. You’ll also find kid-friendly activities like bounce houses and mini-golf. A convenient trolley to help you get to the event site will run in a continuous loop from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Trolley pickup locations will be located at the intersection of Fourth and Calhoun streets and Fourth and Putnam streets.

Grundy County Fair Fireworks

Grundy County Fairgrounds

Sunday, July 3

Part of the Grundy County Fair, Morris’ impressive fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. is paired with five full days of fair activities, carnival rides, music, agricultural displays and live animals. Following the fireworks show, the fairground dance hall will feature Buford T. Judd & the Dumptrucks, who will bring their high-energy covers of blues, country and rock tunes to the main stage. For more County Fair concerts and events, be sure to visit the website.

The Grundy County Fairgrounds fireworks display.

Sheridan Fourth of July Fireworks

Sheridan School Grounds

Monday, July 4

Sheridan hosts one of the hidden gems of Starved Rock Country’s fireworks displays, known locally for its long and elaborate shows, as well as its delicious carnival food provided by vendors. This is a can’t-miss show in the northern reaches of Starved Rock Country, so start making your plans today.

Ottawa Fourth of July Fireworks

Kind Field - Ottawa High

Monday, July 4

Considered one of the biggest and best fireworks displays in Starved Rock Country, Ottawa’s show offers sweeping panoramic views of fireworks reflecting off the river. The unique setting offers convenient viewing sites at the high school bleachers or from the bluffs along the Illinois and Fox rivers, where the show can be viewed from either the shoreline or from inside your boat or car.

Spectators watched the fireworks display at Utica. (photo4@newstrib.comhttps://www.newstrib.com/content/tncms/avatars/a/27/ae1/a27ae1cc-5407-11e6-80b6-93d989646327.11b4924614940eabec2a6e9222415718.png)

Mendota’s Independence Day Celebration

Lake Mendota Park

Saturday, July 9

Mendota’s fireworks show at Lake Mendota was postponed to July 9, after storms were predicted during its originally scheduled June 25 date. The Mendota Area Chamber of Commerce will host this makeup date for the popular Independence Day celebration. Gates will open to the public at 7 p.m., with a beautiful fireworks display following at about 9:30 p.m.

Streator Fourth of July Celebration

Downtown Streator/Northpoint Plaza/Anderson Fields

Sunday, July 10

Fireworks are just one part of Streator’s weeklong Fourth of July festivities this year. The city will host an impressive lineup of events, including a car show, a 5K marathon, carnival, talent show and top-tier live music, featuring popular touring acts like Firehouse, Eddie Montgomery, Everclear, The Lacs and Confederate Railroad. Fireworks will launch at 9:30 p.m. July 10.

A good crowd allines the shoreline at Lake Mendota to view the fireworks. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

More Can’t-Miss Fireworks Displays:

Saturday, July 2

Minonk

Sandwich - Sandwich Fairgrounds

Spring Valley

Sunday, July 3

Walnut

Monday, July 4

Hennepin - Riverfront

Henry - Riverfront

Leland - Behind the school

Princeton - Zearing Park

Saturday, July 9

Marseilles