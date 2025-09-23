Huntley Fall Fest to feature carnival, live music, fireworks and more

A carnival ride spins in the air during a previous Huntley Fall Fest. The 2025 event is Sept. 26-28. (Shaw Media)

The Huntley Fall Fest returns to Deicke Park this weekend, promising a three-day community celebration filled with family fun, live entertainment and autumn excitement.

From Friday, Sept. 26 to Sunday, Sept. 28, the festival will feature a carnival, a beer garden and a wide variety of food vendors.

Windy City Amusements will provide the thrills, and is open from 5- 10 p.m. on Friday, 1 to 10 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday. Unlimited ride wristband specials will be available during select hours each day.

The car show is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, while the tractor show runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Other activities include the craft and business show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Build your own scarecrow on Saturday and Sunday. You bring the creativity, pants, a shirt and pantyhose while the straw will be provided.

Additional activities include a petting zoo, kids zipline, pancake breakfast, model train show, magic show, straw maze and more.

Bands scheduled to perform on the Main Stage include Yankee Cowboy, 7th Heaven, Polly Says, Two Beer Tommy, Beyond the Blonde, LP Vinyl, Knievel Daredevil Band, Hillbilly Rockstarz and Disco Circus.

One of the highlights is a spectacular fireworks display, a tradition that lights up the sky on both Friday and Saturday at 8:45 p.m.

Admission to the festival is free. For more information, visit huntleyfallfest.com.