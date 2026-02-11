5 Things to Do: Rocker Bret Michaels in St. Charles, comedian Francis Ellis in Batavia and more this weekend

- Bret Michaels with the Metal Pedal Party Band (St. Charles): Poison frontman Bret Michaels will bring his solo band to the Arcada Theatre for an 8 p.m. show Friday, Feb. 13. Michaels will perform Poison’s biggest hits, including “Every Rose Has It’s Thorn,” “Talk Dirty to Me” and “Fallen Angel.” Tickets start at $98. Visit arcadalive.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
- ROD... The Show (St. Charles): Experience the music of legendary singer Rod Stewart at this concert at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 14 at the Arcada Theatre. The band is comprised of musicians who once worked closely with Rod Stewart. Tickets start at $33. Visit arcadalive.com for more information.
- Daddy Daughter Dance (St. Charles): Fathers and their daughters can enjoy a special afternoon at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles for lunch and dancing. The dance is from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 14. Tickets are $40 per person and include a lunch buffet in Rock N’ Ravioli before moving to the theatre to dance. Visit arcadalive.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Comedian Francis Ellis (Batavia): Comedian Francis Ellis, who works with Barstool Sports and has been seen on the Netflix show “Tires” with Shane Gillis, will perform at The Comedy Vault in Batavia Friday, Feb. 13 and Saturday, Feb. 14, two shows each night. Visit comedyvaultbatavia.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
- “Dear Evan Hansen” at Paramount Theatre (Aurora): Catch the Tony Award-winning musical at the Paramount Theatre. Performances run throughout the weekend, including matinees. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
