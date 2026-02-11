5 Things to Do in Will County: Sweetheart Night Hike, Black Violin live at the Rialto and more this weekend

- Sweetheart Night Hike (Mokena): Embark on a free romantic night hike with that special someone from 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 13 at Hickory Creek Preserve – LaPorte Road access in Mokena. Hikers can bring their own beer or wine to sip along the way. Warm up by a campfire and enjoy s’mores after the hike. Registration required by Feb. 12. Visit reconnectwithnature.org for more information.
- “Gabby’s Dollhouse Live” (Joliet): Bring the whole family for this live performance of “Gabby’s Dollhouse” at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 13 at Rialto Square Theatre. Tickets start at $35. Visit rialtosquare.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Emo Night Live with All-American Throwbacks (Joliet): The Forge presents Emo Night Live with All-American Throwbacks at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 13. Tickets start at $12 for this all-ages show. Visit theforgelive.com for tickets or more information.
- Black Violin: Full Circle Tour (Joliet): Black Violin, which is comprised of Grammy-nominated duo Wil Baptiste and Kev Marcus, will merge classical music with hip-hop beats in an electric concert at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 15. Tickets start at $35. Visit rialtosquare.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Not Your Average Sip ‘N’ Paint Night (Joliet): Relax with a beer while you paint at Werk Force Brewing’s Family Fun Night for adults 21 and over at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 19. Tickets are $15 and materials and one 10-ounce pour are included. Visit werkforcebrewing.com for more information.
