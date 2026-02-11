5 things to do in DeKalb County: Bourbon & spirits tasting, old-fashioned date night and more this weekend

- Bourbon & Spirits Tasting (Sandwich): Join Roberts Family Farm for a Valentine’s Day bourbon and spirits tasting event from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 14. Tickets are $75 per couple. Visit robertsfamilyfarminsandwich.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Glidden’s 1873 Date Night (DeKalb): Go back in time for an evening of history, romance and charm from 7-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 13 at the J.F. Glidden Homestead & Historical Center. Guests will enjoy 19th century music, period parlor games, desserts and more. Tickets are $80 per couple. Visit gliddenhomestead.org for more information.
- EagleMania (DeKalb): The Egyptian Theatre will host this tribute concert to The Eagles. Enjoy the five-part harmony of The Eagles from this nationally recognized tribute band at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 13. Tickets start at $44.50 Visit egyptiantheatre.org for more information.
- Galentine’s Party (Sycamore): Celebrate Galentine’s Day with your favorite ladies from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 15 at Blumen Gardens. Enjoy charcuterie and a cocktail before creating your own fresh floral arrangement. The cost is $65. Visit blumengardens.com for more information.
- Dancing Queen – An ABBA Tribute (Sandwich): Sing and dance to the biggest hits from ABBA at this tribute concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 20 and Saturday, Feb. 21. Tickets start at $39. Visit sandwichoperahouse.org for more information or to purchase tickets.
The Scene