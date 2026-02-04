5 Things to Do: Live country music in Yorkville, Beatles tribute in Sandwich and Daddy-Daughter Dance

- Live music from Whiskey Romance (Yorkville): Country music cover band Whiskey Romance will perform at Pinz Entertainment Center in Yorkville at 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 7. Click here for more information.
- American English Concert (Sandwich): Beatles tribute band American English will perform at the Sandwich Opera House at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 7. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Daddy Daughter Dinner Dance (Oswego): The Oswegoland Park District will host this special event for dads and their daughters ages 6-11 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 6 at the Civic Center. Enjoy a special meal followed by dancing. The cost is $52 per couple for residents, $67 for nonresidents. Click here for more information.
- Live country music (Yorkville): The Law Office Pub & Music Hall presents country singer-songwriter Duke Oursler at 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 6 and Joe Stamm Band at 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 7. Click here for more information.
- Chocolate & Wine Pairing (Oswego): Fox Valley Winery will host its Valentine’s Day event from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 14. Enjoy four chocolates perfectly paired with different wines. Sweet wine and dry wine options are available. Click here for more information.
The Scene