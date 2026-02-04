5 Things to Do: Ice-A-Palooza in Wheaton, Victorian Valentine workshop and more this weekend in DuPage County

- Ice-A-Palooza (Wheaton): Bring the family for this free outdoor event at Wheaton’s Central Athletic Complex from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 7. The event will have ice skating, ice skating demonstrations, s’mores kits, entertainment, crafts, hot cocoa, food and more. Click here for more information.
- Cirque Kalabanté (Glen Ellyn): The McAninch Arts Center presents Cirque Kalabanté, featuring acrobatics, live Afro-Jazz music, and vibrant West African culture, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 7. Tickets start at $45. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Victorian Valentines (Wheaton): Create your own Victorian-style Valentine at this fun workshop from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb and Sunday, Feb. 8 at the DuPage County Historical Museum in Wheaton. A $3 donation per person is suggested. Click here for more information.
- Family STEM Night (Naperville): Naper Settlement will host Family STEM Night from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 5. The theme is “Young Makers & 250 Years of Inventions.” The cost is $8 per person. Click here for more information.
- “On Your Feet: The Story of Gloria and Emilio Estefan” (Oak Brook): Drury Lane Theatre in Oak Brook presents this musical that celebrates the music of the Miami Sound Machine and Gloria Estefan’s greatest hits that will have you dancing in the aisles. The show runs on select dates through March 22. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
The Scene