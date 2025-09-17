5 Things to Do: Irish Fest in Naperville, Oktoberfest in Glen Ellyn this weekend in DuPage County

- Naperville Irish Fest (Naperville): On Friday, Sept. 19 and Saturday, Sept. 20, head to Central Park in Naperville for a festival with music, dancing and Irish culture. Visit wsirish.org/irishfest for more information.
- Third Thursdays at Town Square Wheaton: On Thursday, Sept. 18, Town Square Wheaton is hosting a free concert featuring the tribute band Boy Band Night. Dance to all your favorite ’80s, ’90s, and ’00s hits from N’SYNC, Backstreet Boys, New Kids on the Block and more. Click here for more information.
- Glen Ellyn Oktoberfest: This German-themed festival at Two Hound Red Brewing Co. is Thursday, Sept. 18 through Saturday, Sept. 20 in Glen Ellyn. Celebrate with food, live music, fun for adults and families. Visit downtownglenellyn.com/oktoberfest for more information.
- National Civil War, Military & Collector Arms Show (Wheaton): The DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton is hosting this event on Saturday, Sept. 20, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thousands of museum quality Civil War artifacts, collector arms, cavalry swords, historical autographs, pictures, coins, currency and much more will be on display and for sale. Click here for more information.
- Art on the Prairie (Warrenville): Enjoy live bands, children’s entertainment and activities, as well as art from a variety of artists, on Saturday, Sept. 20 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Warrenville Park District Recreation Center parking lot. Visit warrenvilleparks.org/event/art-on-the-prairie-2 for more information.
The Scene