Elburn Days Festival returns Friday for a weekend of community fun

Representatives from the Elburn Leos march with the Elburn Lions Club banner in the annual Elburn Days Parade on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024. (Julie Walker for Shaw Local News Network)

Elburn’s biggest event of the summer is back! Elburn Days, sponsored by the Elburn Lions Club, begins Friday, Aug. 15, and runs through Sunday, Aug. 17.

Jack Nissen, 3, of Elburn enjoys one of the many carnival rides at Elburn Days during the 2023 event. (Julie Walker for Shaw Local News Network)

The festivities will kick off with the Elburn Days Parade at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 15, at the corner of West Reader Street and Route 47. The carnival opens at 5 p.m. Friday, as does the beer garden, and both run all three days.

Additional events include a craft show running all three days; the 4-H livestock show, truck and tractor pulls and bingo on Saturday; and Sunday brings a mud volleyball tournament, 4-H auction, remote controlled car races, pie baking contest and more. Children’s vision screenings will also be available throughout the festival.

A full slate of bands will perform on the Main Stage all three days. Friday is Country Tribute Night, while The Ron Burgundys and The Wayouts will perform Saturday. Riplock, Head Honchos and The Bare Hambones will perform Sunday.

A variety of local organizations and groups will bring family-friendly entertainment to the Community Stage.

For more information and a complete schedule of events, visit elburnlions.com/elburn-days.