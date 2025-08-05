Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
The Scene

5 Things to Do in Will County: RomeoFest, Joliet Blues Fest and more this weekend

Concertgoers at last year's RomeoFest. This year's festivities start Thursday. (Photo provided)

By 5 Things to Do in Joliet and Will County
  1. RomeoFest (Romeoville): This four-day festival runs from Thursday, Aug. 7 to Sunday, Aug. 10. The annual summer event with live music, a carnival, food and drink vendors, and more at Village Hall, Deer Crossing Park, Village Park, and the Recreation Center. Click here for more information and a lineup of events.
  2. Joliet Blues Festival (Joliet): On Saturday, Aug. 9, the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park is hosting the 7th annual Joliet Blues Festival. Enjoy a variety of blues styles with four acts on the scenic stage by the river. jolietbluesmusicfestival.com
  3. Joliet Junior College Planetarium Shows (Joliet): The Joliet Junior College planetarium offers several shows during this period: “Planetarium Show: One Sky Project” is Thursday, Aug. 7 and “Planetarium Show: Dinosaurs: A Story of Survival” is Tuesday, Aug. 12. Both shows begin at 6 p.m. Click here for more information.
  4. Joliet Slammers Baseball: The Joliet Slammers will be playing home games against the Mississippi Mud Monsters from Friday, Aug. 8 to Sunday, Aug. 10. There is a fireworks show after the game on Friday. They will also play at home on Tuesday, Aug. 12 and Wednesday, Aug. 13 against the Windy City ThunderBolts. jolietslammers.com
  5. Nature Journaling for Adults (Romeoville): Isle a la Cache Museum is hosting a Nature Journaling for Adults event on Saturday, Aug. 9 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. A Nature Journaling for Families event begins shortly after at 1 p.m. Click here for more information.
The SceneWill CountyEntertainment5 Things to DoThe Scene - Will & Grundy countiesWill County Front Headlines