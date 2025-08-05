5 Things to Do in Will County: RomeoFest, Joliet Blues Fest and more this weekend

- RomeoFest (Romeoville): This four-day festival runs from Thursday, Aug. 7 to Sunday, Aug. 10. The annual summer event with live music, a carnival, food and drink vendors, and more at Village Hall, Deer Crossing Park, Village Park, and the Recreation Center. Click here for more information and a lineup of events.
- Joliet Blues Festival (Joliet): On Saturday, Aug. 9, the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park is hosting the 7th annual Joliet Blues Festival. Enjoy a variety of blues styles with four acts on the scenic stage by the river. jolietbluesmusicfestival.com
- Joliet Junior College Planetarium Shows (Joliet): The Joliet Junior College planetarium offers several shows during this period: “Planetarium Show: One Sky Project” is Thursday, Aug. 7 and “Planetarium Show: Dinosaurs: A Story of Survival” is Tuesday, Aug. 12. Both shows begin at 6 p.m. Click here for more information.
- Joliet Slammers Baseball: The Joliet Slammers will be playing home games against the Mississippi Mud Monsters from Friday, Aug. 8 to Sunday, Aug. 10. There is a fireworks show after the game on Friday. They will also play at home on Tuesday, Aug. 12 and Wednesday, Aug. 13 against the Windy City ThunderBolts. jolietslammers.com
- Nature Journaling for Adults (Romeoville): Isle a la Cache Museum is hosting a Nature Journaling for Adults event on Saturday, Aug. 9 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. A Nature Journaling for Families event begins shortly after at 1 p.m. Click here for more information.
