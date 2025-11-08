NuMark Credit Union supports veterans year-round

On Sept. 11, NuMark Credit Union joined community members at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery for a gravestone cleaning event in honor of Patriots’ Day. (Photo provided by NuMark Credit Union)

NuMark Credit Union is once again participating in Wreaths Across America, just one of several veteran-related activities NuMark supports.

Wreaths Across America distributes holiday wreaths for placement on veterans’ graves.

In the past 15 years, NuMark has raised more than $45,095 for Wreaths Across America and has sponsored 4,658 wreaths for the annual wreath-laying ceremony each December at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.

But NuMark, which has multiple locations in Will County and other communities, supports veteran-related causes throughout the year, too.

In May, NuMark staff, along with their families and friends, gathered with other community members at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery for Flags In Day, where volunteers placed flags at each gravesite in honor of Memorial Day.

And for the first time ever, NuMark joined community members at the national cemetery on Sept. 11 to participate in a gravestone cleaning event in honor of Patriots’ Day.

The organization Carry the Load hosted the event as part of one of its National Days of Service.

“Patriots’ Day observance is to remember and honor the victims of the September 11 attacks, the sacrifice of first responders, emergency personnel including ordinary citizens that responded heroically that day,” Wally Chlipala, one of NuMark’s volunteer board members and Vietnam War U.S. Army veteran, said in the release. “On this day we have an opportunity to reflect what American’s can do when faced with adversity and unite in times of tragedy. Through these various acts of service American spirit promotes unity and patriotic strength.”

Ashley Tuburan, a U.S. Navy veteran and compliance officer at NuMark, said in the release that the gravestone cleanup was “a very meaningful event for me.”

“It was a chance to have a quiet reflection and show respect for those who sacrificed it all,” Tururan said. I was reminded of the resilience, unity, and cost of freedom for this country, and I was honored to be able to continue serving my country this way.”

NuMark also consistently donates to Honor Flight, Tuburan said, adding that many of NuMark’s board members are veterans who have first-hand experience with the benefits of the Honor Flight program.

The Honor Flight Network’s mission is to “celebrate America’s veterans by inviting them to share in a day of honor at our nation’s memorials,” according to the Honor Flight Network website.

Tuburan said Numark greatly believes that “veterans come home feeling proud.” But because so many of the board members are veterans, the board also understands “the importance of giving back,” she said.

Outside of NuMark, Tuburan volunteers for veteran-related coat drives and a program that gives pro bono law assistance to veterans, she said. And NuMark is always “100% in letting me go” whenever her time is needed in these causes, she said.

The fact NuMark supports veteran-related events throughout the year just “speaks volumes” about the credit union, she said.

“They are really involved with the veteran community,” Tuburan said, “more than any company or bank I’ve ever had a relationship with.”

Chlipala, who said he hasn’t taken an Honor Flight yet –“But I’m on the list”– said NuMark’s support for veterans even includes special accounts.

“It’s because we can,” Chlipala said of NuMark’s support for veterans. “We help because we know there’s a need for that.”

Because NuMark is a credit union and not a bank, veteran members often find a camaraderie that resembles a military family, Chlipala said.

And if you really want to see the community honoring veterans, head out to Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery over Memorial Day weekend, he said.

“It’s remarkable all the people that are out there,”Chlipala said. “And the families that show up in a group – you’ll see eight or 10 of them staring at a marker."

Tuburan said she’s even brought her 8-year-old son to Flags In Day, where he’s learned about the people who served simply by reading their names, ranks, branches and in which wars they served.

“I would highly encourage people to go out to the cemetery and attend one of their many events,” she said. “People from all walks of life are out there because they want to remember the veterans who served.”