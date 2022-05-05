Thank you, teachers. From the Herald-News

We all have a close friend or teacher in our family.

They are the ones who you just knew from a young age they would go into the field. They wanted to share their love for knowledge, reading, history, math or other subject close to their heart. They had an affinity for helping youngsters, or maybe those who needed special attention or care. Today, we thank those teachers for the work they do to prepare the next generation for life. We thank them for their long hours of work after the school day ends, or for sometimes dipping into their own pocketbook to make sure a student has lunch money or a jacket on a cold day.

Thank You, Teachers is our way of recognizing the value of these educators in our lives.

Our stories:

3 international teachers share why they love teaching at District 86 in Joliet

Multilingual program at D-201 in Minooka recognized by the state of Illinois

2 Troy Shorewood teachers were once students in the same building

Romeoville High School auto mechanics teacher takes hands-on approach

A slip on ice was lifesaving for preschool teacher at Minooka Primary Center

Joliet Central music teacher founded nonprofits to bring arts to low-income kids

Lewis University professor teaches about the realities of the incarcerated

Spanish teacher at Providence Catholic H.S. in New Lenox teaches love for cultures through language.

JJC award-winning orthotics teacher changing lives with her skills

Lockport Township H.S. science teacher, wrestling coach, always put the students first.

Troy teacher develops critical thinking in students through coding

The Porter Pride store teaches Lockport H.S. students the many facets of entrepreneurship

Lockport math teacher taught her students how to meet challenges and solve problems

Irene King 5th grade teacher encourages students to work as a team, have ‘SWAG’

Plainfield teacher aims to create ‘learning family’ in the classroom

New Lenox teacher has set high standards for students for 20 years

Joliet Catholic Academy teacher incorporates technology into performing arts program

Sally Duris has impacted students at D-86 in Joliet for 36 years

Navy recognizes 2 Joliet Central teachers for their mentorship to service

Holy Family students in Shorewood receive flag flown at the Pentagon in their honor

Minooka teacher is ‘willing to change and grow constantly’

2 Frankfort middle school teachers start student-led TV station

Relentless positive nature a hallmark for Bolingbrook’s Molly DeSerf