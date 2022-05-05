Lewis University professor teaches about the realities of the incarcerated

Volunteering at Cook County Jail for 16 years opened Christie Billups’ eyes to the humanity behind the walls.

She now brings that knowledge to her students.

Billups is associate professor of theology at Lewis University in Romeoville, as well as the co-founder and co-director of the university’s peace and justice studies program.

Earlier this year, as part of her Practicing Faithful Justice class, Billups invited six formerly incarcerated people into her classroom to share their stories.

Billups said she had three reasons for inviting formerly incarcerated people to speak: to stress the humanity of those who are incarcerated, to bring awareness to an ineffective prison system and how systemic racism plays a role, and to encourage participation in the civic process.

“It really helps to dismantle the idea that people who are incarcerated are monsters, that they are somehow less human than we are,” Billups said. “It really just reshapes the narrative. They get to hear the stories straight from the inside. It reconnects the humanity to the human.”

Billups said she started the class in 2009 and offered it once a year and then expanded it to every semester when it became part of Lewis’ peace and social justice studies curriculum.

The class helped to “contribute to the awareness of the realities of incarcerated people,” Billups said.

To that end, Billups’ students also correspond with “people who are inside,” Billups said. These people, who are vetted, have the opportunity each semester to share their stories about life on the inside, she said.

People who are incarcerated are often demonized, Billups said. Yes, Billups feels that crime is harmful. But crime is more than just breaking a law, she feels.

“Crime harms people, including the person who does the crime,” Billups said. “And so we recognize the victims are, of course, deeply harmed. The communities are harmed. The families are harmed. So how do we heal the harm that has been done?”

Billups feels the system often adds to the harm. It doesn’t make communities safer or provides rehabilitation to those involved.

“It actually re-traumatizes and further damages people rather than bringing healing after the harm is done,” Billups said.

So part of Billups’ goal in the correspondence between students and incarcerated people is to recognize “the concentric circles of harm” that happens when “people hurt other people” and to recognize that “those who do crimes are often hurt people themselves.”

Billups said a young person who commits crimes sometimes “ages out” of making bad choices.

“People change,” Billups said. “People can be redeemed. People are often beautiful underneath the wrong action if we look the right way.”

Billups doesn’t feel people are inherently “bad.” But she believes jails and prisons are filled with “wounded, broken people.”

“I can’t emphasize enough that we are a Catholic University,” Billups said. “I’m teaching theology. We’re talking about the worth and dignity of every human being. That’s not a small thing to me.”

Billups said she also wants students to realize the current justice system is broken and that she wants to show her students that they, as registered voters, “have a voice in the civic proves.” To that end, Billups also encourages her students to write letters to their representatives.

After they leave Billups’ class, some of her students stay connected with the people to whom they’ve written. Some bond over their love of baseball or jazz. Others share bits of their lives as they marry and have children. Some go to visit.

For some who are incarcerated, these connections are their first experiences with love. Many know exploitation, she said, but not love.

Billups said keeping people on the inside connected with people on the outside facilitates healing.

“It helps them feel seen and valued and loved,” Billups said. “I think love is the greatest healer of all.”