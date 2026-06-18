Protecting Your Retinas During the Brightest Months of the Year

Most people think about sunscreen during the summer months, but fewer consider how prolonged sun exposure may affect long-term eye health. Ultraviolet (UV) rays can impact more than just the skin. Extended exposure to bright sunlight may also place stress on the delicate structures inside the eye, including the retina.

The retina plays a vital role in vision by converting light into signals that are sent to the brain. Over time, excessive UV exposure may contribute to retinal damage and increase the risk of certain age-related eye conditions. Summer activities such as boating, golfing, gardening, construction work, and spending time near reflective surfaces like water or pavement can significantly increase UV exposure to the eyes.

According to Dr. Ankit Desai of Windy City Retina, protecting retinal health should be part of an overall wellness routine, especially during seasons with prolonged outdoor activity. Consistent UV protection throughout the year, not just during summer vacations or outdoor events, may help support healthier vision over the long term.

Wearing high-quality polarized sunglasses that block 100% of UVA and UVB rays is one of the simplest and most effective ways to help protect the eyes. Wide-brimmed hats may also help reduce direct sunlight exposure. Individuals with diabetes, a family history of retinal disease, or existing vision concerns should be especially mindful of protecting their eyes from excessive UV exposure.

Protecting your eyes from UV exposure is an important part of maintaining healthy vision at every age. If you are experiencing changes in vision, increased light sensitivity, floaters, or have concerns about your retinal health, scheduling a comprehensive eye evaluation can help detect problems early.

Windy City Retina encourages patients to prioritize routine retinal care year-round, especially during the bright summer months when UV exposure is at its highest. Call for a retinal check-up at (815) 714-9115 today.

Windy City Retina – Ankit Desai

15905 S Frederick St, Suite 105

Plainfield, IL 60586

Ph: 815-714-9115

www.windycityretina.com

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