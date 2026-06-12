Joliet Catholic Academy Sends Off Class Of 2026 With Honors and Tradition

The Joliet Catholic Academy Class of 2026 graduated Sunday, May 17, in the JCA Student Activity Center. Earlier in the week on May 14, graduates took part in a Baccalaureate Liturgy led by Bishop Dennis Spies at the Cathedral of St. Raymond.

The Class of 2026 received awards highlighting the numerous accolades they garnered during their high school careers. The commencement event culminated in JCA’s newest graduates walking the stage and receiving their diplomas.

The highlight of the Baccalaureate Liturgy was the final awards announced: the Class Valedictorian and Salutatorian, and JCA’s Angel of the Year and Hillman of the Year.

Each year, JCA administration awards the most prestigious academic honors to the top two students of the senior class, celebrating their tremendous dedication and achievement.

Valedictorian: Christopher Corsi

Salutatorian: Megan Ardaugh

JCA’s most distinguished award recognizes the two students who lead by example, showing honesty, respect, and reliability. They handle their responsibilities with enthusiasm, inspire their peers with a positive attitude, and truly live out Gospel values.

Angel of the Year Award: Alondra Espino

Hillman of the Year Award: Christopher Corsi

Each year, the JCA Athletic Department honors top students who demonstrated outstanding academic and athletic achievement. This award is given to the top male and female athletes who earned the highest GPA while participating in two or more sports.

Scholar Athlete Award: Kate Lynne Selinger

Scholar Athlete Award: Charles Czerkies

The JCA Spirit Award recognizes students who have displayed academic excellence, school spirit, cooperation, loyalty, and service to the JCA community.

Spirit Award: Sophia Anastopoulos

Spirit Award: Stephen Roehrig

The Joliet Catholic Academy Class of 2026 celebrates two major milestones: 157 years of Catholic education in Will County and the 36th graduating class since the school’s historic 1990 merger.

Joliet Catholic Academy

1200 N. Larkin Avenue

Joliet, IL 60435

Ph: 815-741-0500

jolietcatholicacademy.org